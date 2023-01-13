'Shang-Chi and the Quest for Immortality' Graphic Novel Sends Shang-Chi on His First Adventure

Marvel breakout Shang-Chi sets off to unlock the keys to immortality and save his father in Scholastic's Shang-Chi and the Quest for Immortality, an all-new, original graphic novel adventure by Victoria Ying.

Twelve-year-old Shang-Chi and and his younger sister, Shi-Hua, are the only children in the grand palace of the Five Weapons Society. Their father, Zheng-Zu, is a harsh master, and all Shang-Chi wants is to prove himself in his father’s eyes.

So when he overhears that his father’s powers may be waning and discovers an ancient scroll that might be the key to helping him get those powers back, Shang-Chi knows exactly what to do. For the first time in his life, he sneaks out of the palace and into the outside world, hoping to return with one of the legendary Peaches of Immortality to gift his father.

But the world beyond the palace is very different from everything Shang-Chi has been taught, especially a boy called Lu, who knows more about Zheng-Zu than he should. With his home and father’s health on the line, Shang-Chi cannot fail in his quest—but does his father deserve to be saved?

Speaking with Marvel.com, Ying discussed the draw of Shang-Chi and Zheng-Zu's complicated relationship. She explained why Shang-Chi and the Quest for Immortality is set during Shang-Chi's preteen years and shared her personal connection to the fairy tale at the heart of this story. She also teased the antagonist's parallel journey with Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi's "essential" relationship with his sister, a new character named Lu, and much more.