Mister Sinister's 'Sins of Sinister' Plan, Explained

THE MOIRA ENGINE

Despite being one of the X-Men’s deadliest villains, Nathaniel Essex is still one of the Marvel Universe’s leading authorities on mutants and their biology. Because of his expertise, Professor X and Magneto asked Sinister for help when they were laying the foundation for the mutant nation Krakoa. With his massive database of mutant genetic material, Sinister played a crucial role in the development of the Resurrection Protocols, which allow the Krakoans to resurrect dead mutants. In exchange for access to his archive, Sinister was granted a seat on Krakoa’s Quiet Council, which made him one of the island’s chief decision-makers and granted him access to Krakoa’s deepest secrets.

One of those secrets involved Moira MacTaggert, a longtime X-Men ally who secretly possessed the mutant power to reset reality whenever she died and was reborn into a new timeline with the knowledge she acquired in her previous lives. Although Moira ultimately lost her powers and turned against Krakoa in INFERNO (2021), Sinister created several clones of Moira that have her reality-resetting abilities. Using his “Moira Engine,” Sinister creates “save points” and activates the powers of the cloned Moiras to restart time from a fixed point. With this system, Sinister sends details of future events or specific knowledge of how his schemes failed to his future self so he can manipulate events to his liking.