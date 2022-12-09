'Sins of Sinister' Hands the Marvel Universe's Future to Mister Sinister

Ever since Jonathan Hickman's HOUSE OF X and POWERS of X, Mister Sinister has been plotting his latest move… and now, it will all come to fruition in SINS OF SINISTER with wild, unpredictable results. A new trailer for the upcoming event finds Sinister banished from Krakoa, but this is far from the last time mutantkind – and the Marvel Universe – must deal with him. Never-before-seen artwork pits the villain against the Avengers, and while the results of this epic fight won't be revealed until Sinister's new age dawns, the twisted hybrids that emerge thereafter offer a hint of genetic madness to come.

“Sinister's lurked around, being sinister, for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares,” Gillen explained. “Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister.”

“I joke that it makes AGE OF APOCALYPSE look like the SWIMSUIT SPECIAL and I'm not saying in terms of quality or anything,” he told ComicBook.com. “What I'm actually saying is, by the end of the thousand-year bit, it's so apocalyptically grim.”

“You start at a very low-level conspiracy vibe. In the middle, you've got evil space opera, and then a far future of full-on gothic, operatic horror,” he added. “That's the vibe of the three [time periods], and then we end on SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION to round it all off.”