'Sins of Sinister' Hands the Marvel Universe's Future to Mister Sinister
Mister Sinister's insidious machinations change the very face of the Marvel Universe in a new trailer for 'Sins of Sinister,' which kicks off on January 25.
In SINS OF SINISTER, the future belongs to Mister Sinister.
Kicking off on January 25 with SINS OF SINISTER #1, a giant-sized one-shot by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck, SINS OF SINISTER propels Krakoa into a new age shaped by Mister Sinister's wicked designs. In the wake of Sinister's foundation-shaking machinations, IMMORTAL X-MEN will become IMMORAL X-MEN, while X-MEN RED transforms into STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS and LEGION OF X shifts to NIGHTCRAWLERS for a limited run.
Series writers Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier will continue to pen their respective titles, joined by artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti. Each artist will tackle one time period across three issues, which will transport readers into the future at increasing intervals – 10 years, 100 years, 1000 years – until the Powers of Essex come crashing down in the finale one-shot SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1.
Ever since Jonathan Hickman's HOUSE OF X and POWERS of X, Mister Sinister has been plotting his latest move… and now, it will all come to fruition in SINS OF SINISTER with wild, unpredictable results. A new trailer for the upcoming event finds Sinister banished from Krakoa, but this is far from the last time mutantkind – and the Marvel Universe – must deal with him. Never-before-seen artwork pits the villain against the Avengers, and while the results of this epic fight won't be revealed until Sinister's new age dawns, the twisted hybrids that emerge thereafter offer a hint of genetic madness to come.
“Sinister's lurked around, being sinister, for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares,” Gillen explained. “Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister.”
“I joke that it makes AGE OF APOCALYPSE look like the SWIMSUIT SPECIAL and I'm not saying in terms of quality or anything,” he told ComicBook.com. “What I'm actually saying is, by the end of the thousand-year bit, it's so apocalyptically grim.”
“You start at a very low-level conspiracy vibe. In the middle, you've got evil space opera, and then a far future of full-on gothic, operatic horror,” he added. “That's the vibe of the three [time periods], and then we end on SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION to round it all off.”
SINS OF SINISTER #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA
Wraparound Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW
On Sale 1/25
Sinister has been planning all this since the beginning and now he’ll be forced to see it through to the bitter end. Dare to see what unfolds in a world cursed by Sinister when SINS OF SINISTER #1 arrives on January 25! While you wait, check out a special first look at the issue below, and don't miss some incredible character designs.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why