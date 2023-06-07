Spider-Man’s Spectacular Spider-Families

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month!

Since the character debuted in AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, the personal life of Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, has been at the forefront of many of his stories, with his romantic escapades playing a particularly major role. In some cases, those relationships have blossomed into full families—at least in alternate timelines and universes! With that in mind, we’re breaking down Spider-Man’s families from across the Multiverse. And surprisingly, there’s quite a few kids to meet!

EARTH-982 INTRODUCED MAY PARKER: SPIDER-GIRL

Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, May “Mayday” Parker debuted in WHAT IF…? (1989) #105 and is closely connected to one of Spider-Man’s most tragic stories. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #418, the titular hero’s wife, Mary Jane Watson, gave birth to a child that was immediately abducted by Alison Mongrain, a woman working with Norman Osborn, AKA Green Goblin, in his effort to destroy Parker’s life. While that baby’s fate has remained uncertain, with Parker and Watson both believing the child to be stillborn, WHAT IF…? #105 explored a world in which the child was returned to Parker and Watson.

In that alternate world, Parker retired due to an injury. Later, though, when May’s spider-powers manifested, she took on the role of Spider-Girl. Like with her father, family and relationship drama remained at the center of May’s stories. Eventually, Watson gave birth to a baby boy, whom they named Benjamin, further expanding their family in SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #59.