Top 10 Moments from ‘Hawkeye’ by Matt Fraction and David Aja

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

There’s more than one Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe, but it took an extraordinary comic series to bring together Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as co-headliners. In 2012, writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja launched HAWKEYE (2012). This 22-issue run has since become an iconic comic book and an instant fan-favorite that has influenced Hawkeye’s role as an Avenger. (And solidified Kate Bishop’s status as her own, solo hero!)

To celebrate this comic run by Fraction, Aja, and a handful of guest artists, we take a look back at our favorite moments from HAWKEYE (2012). Every issue is available to read on Marvel Unlimited, so binge the series in full!