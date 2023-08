'Uncanny Avengers' #2 First Look Pits the Team Against the New Brotherhood of Mutants

UNCANNY AVENGERS #2

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 9/20

Does Captain America's Unity Squad have what it takes to stop this Captain Krakoa impostor and his new allies? Find out in UNCANNY AVENGERS #2, on sale September 20!

