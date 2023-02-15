A Suit of Sinisters

MISTER SINISTER

Boasting a distinctive red diamond symbol on his forehead, Mister Sinister has been fascinated by mutants for over a century. Through twisted experiments, countless rounds of cloning, and genetic engineering, he has empowered himself and become the authority on mutant genetics. Then, after working from the shadows for years, Mister Sinister made himself known as the mastermind behind the vicious Marauders in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #227 by Chris Claremont, Marc Silvestri, and Dan Green.

Many years later, when they were laying the foundations for the mutant nation Krakoa, Charles Xavier and Magneto approached Sinister about cataloging the entire mutant genome in POWERS OF X (2019) #4 by Jonathan Hickman, R.B. Silva, and Marte Gracia. Once Krakoa officially formed, Sinister’s collection of mutant genes played an essential role in developing the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols, which can revive almost any deceased mutant. In return for access to his genetic database, Sinister was made a member of Krakoa’s Quiet Council, a group of 12 mutants that governs the island.

During this time, Sinister secretly created several clones of Moira MacTaggert. Thanks to her mutant power of reincarnation, these Moiras have the ability to create “save points,” which reset reality whenever she dies and allow her to be reborn in a new timeline with the knowledge she had previously acquired. Sinister used Moira’s unique ability to run through his plans numerous times until they were successful.

In the lead-up to SINS OF SINISTER, Sinister corrupted the resurrection process and took control over several mutant leaders. Then, when SINS OF SINISTER kicked off, Sinister brought most of mutant- and humankind under his control, eliminated his potential rivals, and effectively took over the world. This is all part of Sinister’s plan to evolve into a Dominion-level intelligence, a godlike transcendent being of unimaginable power who exists outside of reality on a Multiversal scale.