Meet the Uncanny Avengers, a Team That Unites the X-Men and Earth's Mightiest Heroes

UNCANNY AVENGERS

After AVENGERS VS. X-MEN (2012) pitted mutants against the rest of the world's heroes, Captain America created the Avengers Unity Division to bring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutants closer together in UNCANNY AVENGERS (2012) #1 by Rick Remender and John Cassaday. The initial team united Avengers mainstays like Captain America, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Wasp, and Wonder Man with veteran X-Men, including Sunfire, Wolverine, Rogue, and Havok, who served as the team’s leader. This initial incarnation of the team faced off against a new clone of the Red Skull, who stole the late Charles Xavier’s brain to give himself immense telepathic power, and his powerful S-Men.

The Avengers Unity Division also battled the Apocalypse Twins, Uriel and Eimin, the children of a corrupted Archangel. After they were manipulated by Kang the Conqueror, the Twins used Jarnbjorn, Thor’s axe, to kill a Celestial. Although this created a new timeline where Earth was destroyed by the Celestials and mutants migrated to another planet, Havok and the surviving members of the Uncanny Avengers ultimately reset reality and defeated the Twins.

After Captain America and Wolverine stepped away from the team due to their malfunctioning powers, Magneto attacked the Red Skull, which inadvertently turned him into the powerful Red Onslaught. Then, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom made a mistake while trying to stop Red Onslaught from telepathically inflaming hate around the world. As a result, the moralities of numerous heroes and villains were inverted in AVENGERS & X-MEN: AXIS (2014). Although that spell was largely undone and Red Onslaught was defeated, a still-inverted Havok ultimately left the Unity Division.