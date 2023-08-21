Blade Co-Creator Marv Wolfman Returns to Marvel Comics Horror in 'What if...? Dark: Tomb of Dracula' #1

Home to some of the most memorable and thought-provoking stories in the Marvel Comics mythos, WHAT IF? was the series where anything could happen!

Now, it’s back in WHAT IF…? DARK, a new series of special one-shots where the imaginations of comic creators run wild with dark twists on iconic stories! This November, Marvel Comics is proud to welcome back legendary writer Marv Wolfman as he teams up with artist David Cutler in WHAT IF…? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1!

Wolfman redefined comic book horror storytelling in his groundbreaking run of THE TOMB OF DRACULA, where he introduced Dracula to the Marvel Universe and co-created Blade and the daughter of Dracula, Lilith Drake. Now, decades later, he’ll revisit his mythology-molding work with a new WHAT IF…? story that asks the question, "WHAT IF…the legendary Dracula transformed Blade the vampire slayer…into a vampire?!"

"In 1972, I was a fledgling comics writer who mostly wrote short 2 to 8 page 'monster' stories when Editor Roy Thomas asked if I'd like to write TOMB OF DRACULA, my very first series for Marvel, and the book that would jumpstart my career," Wolfman recollected. "So it is a real thrill now that 50-plus years later Marvel asked me to once again dive into that pool with this very special WHAT IF…? story, and to bring back that great cast of characters that artist Gene Colan and I created so many years ago. Thank you, Marvel, for giving me the chance to play with old friends one last time."

"Getting Marv back on TOMB OF DRACULA is a bucket list check-off," said Exec. Editor Nick Lowe. "He hasn’t lost a step and the opportunity to pair him with David Cutler and Scott Hanna to make a story that’s both love letter and one of the scariest and creepiest and new vampire stories I’ve read made it all the better!"