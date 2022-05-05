The Book of the Vishanti: Explained

For a time, magic in the Marvel Universe was in danger of being erased by a being called the Imperator who was thwarted by Doctor Strange. However, the villain did succeed in greatly reducing the amount of sorcery in the world. Already feeling low after magic was nearly annihilated on his watch, Strange was stunned to discover that the Vishanti had deemed Loki, God of Mischief, worthy of becoming the next Sorcerer Supreme! Despite his disbelief Strange forked over his artifacts, including the Book of the Vishanti.

But this all turned out to be a ruse orchestrated by the trickster god. Loki used his own magic to make Doctor Strange think he had been ousted, but in reality the god of lies had a master plan. He used a spell called the Exile of Singhsoon to absorb all the magic left in the world in an attempt to restore it to its former levels. Though no one fully believed him, Loki claimed he did this so that Midgard could properly defend itself against upcoming threats like the WAR OF THE REALMS, hell on Earth in Las Vegas, the bringing together of the Infinity Stones, and the Celestials’ Final Host, all of which did come to pass!

To fully dive into the Book of the Vishanti and other mystical artifacts, head on over to Marvel Unlimited and start studying!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more stories starring Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and more. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital comics with new titles available as early as three months after they’re in stores.