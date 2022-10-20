Meet the White Wolf, Black Panther’s Villainous Brother

THE WHITE WOLF RETURNS

In the years following that encounter, Wakanda went through several major changes. Without the White Wolf, the Hatut Zeraze were reinstated as Wakanda’s secret security force. Although their most brutal methods were curtailed, they still operated as a lethal strike force during events like Wakanda’s war with Atlantis and EMPYRE (2020).

After a tumultuous period of political unrest, Wakanda started transitioning into a parliamentary democracy with a more limited role for King T’Challa, as seen in BLACK PANTHER (2021) #1 by John Ridley and Juann Cabal. After several years in the shadows, the White Wolf returned in CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0 by Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Mattia De Iulis. Now, Hunter has his sights set on sowing chaos and taking advantage of political instability in Wakanda, the United States, and beyond.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) by Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva, and Ig Guara, the White Wolf tried to activate a bioweapon that would destabilize the relationship between the United States and Wakanda. As the “Wakandan Forever” social movement encouraged Americans to emigrate to Wakanda, Hunter infected new immigrants to Wakanda with a lethal blood-borne virus that could be activated and turned airborne by exposure to vibranium, a rare metal primarily found in Wakanda.

However, Captain America and Joaquín Torres’ Falcon discovered the White Wolf’s vibranium-smuggling operation, as well as evidence that he tested the virus on migrants in America. While the heroes ultimately foiled the White Wolf’s plans to cause a mass casualty event, Wakandan leadership saw Sam Wilson’s actions on Wakandan soil as an illegal incursion by a sanctioned operative of the United States government. In response, Wakanda immediately ended all immigration from the United States and rescinded the asylum status previously given to American immigrants.

Although his bio-weapon plot was foiled and his associate Crossbones was apprehended, an infuriated White Wolf doubled down on his larger plans. After recommitting himself to destroying Captain America’s homeland, Hunter turned his attention to his family homeland, Mohannda, and a plot involving the assassination of the troubled nation’s prime minister in the "Pax Mohannda" storyline.

While Hunter may have started life as one of Wakanda’s most favored sons, the White Wolf has strayed far from the path that his upbringing set him on. With much of the same training that forged T’Challa into the Black Panther, the White Wolf stands as one of Marvel’s most dangerous threats, and the CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR event could prove just how dangerous he really is.

