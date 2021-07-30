'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Kate Herron

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Director Kate Herron doesn’t wait for permission to make stuff. Whether it’s creating her own short films (I can’t say enough about Rest Stop and Smear) or walking into her Marvel Studios' Loki pitch meeting with a fully realized vision for Loki that got her the job directing all six episodes of the Disney+ original series, Herron goes for it. And the stuff she makes is clever, moving, authentic and fun.

She knows her board games. She might unexpectedly burst into song. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.

We asked. She answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I usually hit the snooze button. I'm so bad at getting up in the morning.

Superpower of choice?

I'm very good at organization. I had the equivalent of a really intense Dropbox-like system for Loki. I was really proud of it. It was color-coded. I remember trying to show the behind-the-scenes people, and they were like, 'We don't want to film your laptop.' I'm really proud of it.

Better to ask permission or forgiveness?

Forgiveness, honestly. With filmmaking, I for so long was like, oh, I need permission to go out and be a director and be a filmmaker. And I read Robert Rodriguez's Rebel Without a Crew. He just went out and did it, man. In his book, he even says just put your name on a business card and say you're a filmmaker. Congratulations, you're a filmmaker.

I've always subscribed to that; I'll just go out and fail, and fail again. And eventually, there will be a win somewhere among this. I think that's something that, generally, has always done me well. So that would be my advice to people—just go out and do something.