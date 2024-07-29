The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Spanning comics, games and movies, the surprises kept coming! Here are all the biggest Marvel moments from SDCC 2024!
San Diego Comic-Con was a wild ride this year, and the news from Marvel kept buzzing! From Marvel Comics' Next Big Thing panel, to the hotly anticipated announcements from Marvel Games' upcoming Marvel Rivals, and building up to an unbelievable night of reveals at Marvel Studios' Hall H event, it was one adrenaline boost after another. Fans turned out in full force at the Marvel Booth, and you couldn't miss Marvel cosplayers wherever you went.
We've captured the biggest highlights of the weekend here, so you can stay up-to-date on all the news coming out of the Marvel Universe! Make no mistake, SDCC 2024 was a memorable one!
Day 1: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game
Marvel Rivals kicked off the Con with a bang when it dropped a new Cinematic Trailer, as well as a special character reveal of Jeff the Land Shark!
At the special panel Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game, fans were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great Super Hero shooter game. Delving into the story, art, and sound design of the game, moderator Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive of Digital Marketing) hosted the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer), Dino Ma (Art Director), and Donger Gan (Narrative Designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (Executive Producer), Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager), and Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director).
If you haven't seen the new game trailer or character reveal yet, we've got you! Don't miss Jeff and Thor in the Closed Beta Test currently happening!
Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life
Marvel Studios took over Hall H on Thursday for the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, treating fans to a surprise screening of the new film. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin joined producer Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy to talk about the film, before being interrupted by a clip of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, urging them to show the whole movie.
Read more about what happened afterwards!
Day 2: Friday, July 26, 2024
MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing
This is it, True Believers—the one you’ve been waiting for! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos—AKA Agent M—and other Marvel guests brought a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans at the panel got an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever.
- In addition to setting up the second year of the Ultimate line, ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1 includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters.
- In the newest Infinity Comics to arrive on Marvel Unlimited, Dogpool joins Catpool and Mousepool on a new adventure, while Beastly Buddies Man Thing and Werewolf by Night search for their place in the world.
- In 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN, as Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom grants Spider-Man eight extra lives to serve a higher purpose in this new AMAZING SPIDER-MAN storyline.
- Gerry Duggan and Danny Kim's new WEST COAST AVENGERS sees Iron Man and War Machine put together a new team, including Ultron.
- Coming to Marvel Comics in 2025... ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM.
And that's not all! Two brand-new trailers also dropped for Venom War and Wolverine: Revenge. Look no further than below!
Day 3: Saturday, July 27, 2024
MARVEL COMICS: X-Men: From the Ashes
From the ashes—a new beginning! The Krakoan Age has come to an end, and the X-Men are entering a bold new era of storytelling as they find themselves once more navigating a world that hates and fears them. Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor X-traordinaire Tom Brevoort were joined by more mutant masterminds including Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (NYX), Mark Russell (X-Factor), and Declan Shalvey (Mystique) in this uncanny panel featuring first looks, behind-the-scenes reveals, and thrilling announcements!
Don't miss the Official Launch Trailer of X-Men: From the Ashes below!
Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation
Marvel Studios blew the roof off of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, bringing exclusive footage and surprise reveals.
After treating fans to a Thursday screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel returned to Hall H on Saturday, teasing an exclusive look at the studio’s upcoming slate. Here, we break down the biggest moments from Marvel’s blockbuster Hall H panel.
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Thunderbolts*
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Avengers: Doomsday
- Avengers: Secret Wars
Feel the excitement in the room with the official recap video!
Day 4: July 28, 2024
Women of Marvel
The Women of Marvel Panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con! Talent from across the Marvel universe assembled to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel’s 85-year legacy. Hosted by Devan Coggan (Editor, Marvel.com), cheers filled the room as Sarah Beers (VP Franchise & Creative Marketing), Wendy Jacobson (EP, Deadpool & Wolverine), Gail Simone (Writer, UNCANNY X-MEN), and Erica Schultz (Writer, LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE) talked about what’s next for them and for Marvel.
In a surprise announcement, Schultz revealed that she and Giada Belviso were working on a new X-23 series, LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE, beginning December 2024!
[Read more: SDCC 2024: New 'Laura Kinney: Wolverine' Comic Series Announced]
And that's a wrap! See you all in San Diego next year, Marvelites!
San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.
