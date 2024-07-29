The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

San Diego Comic-Con was a wild ride this year, and the news from Marvel kept buzzing! From Marvel Comics' Next Big Thing panel, to the hotly anticipated announcements from Marvel Games' upcoming Marvel Rivals, and building up to an unbelievable night of reveals at Marvel Studios' Hall H event, it was one adrenaline boost after another. Fans turned out in full force at the Marvel Booth, and you couldn't miss Marvel cosplayers wherever you went.

We've captured the biggest highlights of the weekend here, so you can stay up-to-date on all the news coming out of the Marvel Universe! Make no mistake, SDCC 2024 was a memorable one!

Day 1: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game

Marvel Rivals kicked off the Con with a bang when it dropped a new Cinematic Trailer, as well as a special character reveal of Jeff the Land Shark!

At the special panel Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game, fans were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great Super Hero shooter game. Delving into the story, art, and sound design of the game, moderator Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive of Digital Marketing) hosted the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer), Dino Ma (Art Director), and Donger Gan (Narrative Designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (Executive Producer), Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager), and Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director).

If you haven't seen the new game trailer or character reveal yet, we've got you! Don't miss Jeff and Thor in the Closed Beta Test currently happening!