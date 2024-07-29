Live Events
The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Spanning comics, games and movies, the surprises kept coming! Here are all the biggest Marvel moments from SDCC 2024!

by Marvel
San Diego Comic-Con was a wild ride this year, and the news from Marvel kept buzzing! From Marvel Comics' Next Big Thing panel, to the hotly anticipated announcements from Marvel Games' upcoming Marvel Rivals, and building up to an unbelievable night of reveals at Marvel Studios' Hall H event, it was one adrenaline boost after another. Fans turned out in full force at the Marvel Booth, and you couldn't miss Marvel cosplayers wherever you went. 

We've captured the biggest highlights of the weekend here, so you can stay up-to-date on all the news coming out of the Marvel Universe! Make no mistake, SDCC 2024 was a memorable one!

Day 1: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game

Marvel Rivals kicked off the Con with a bang when it dropped a new Cinematic Trailer, as well as a special character reveal of Jeff the Land Shark!

At the special panel Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game, fans were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great Super Hero shooter game. Delving into the story, art, and sound design of the game, moderator Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive of Digital Marketing) hosted the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer), Dino Ma (Art Director), and Donger Gan (Narrative Designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (Executive Producer), Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager), and Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director).

If you haven't seen the new game trailer or character reveal yet, we've got you! Don't miss Jeff and Thor in the Closed Beta Test currently happening!

Marvel Rivals | Cinematic Trailer | No One Rivals Doom
Marvel Rivals | Character Reveal Teaser | Jeff the Land Shark: Four-Legged Friend

Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life

Marvel Studios took over Hall H on Thursday for the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, treating fans to a surprise screening of the new film. Stars Ryan ReynoldsHugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin joined producer Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy to talk about the film, before being interrupted by a clip of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, urging them to show the whole movie.

Read more about what happened afterwards!

[Read more: SDCC 2024: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surprises Hall H with the Ultimate Celebration of Life]

 

Day 2: Friday, July 26, 2024

MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

This is it, True Believers—the one you’ve been waiting for! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos—AKA Agent M—and other Marvel guests brought a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes.  The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans at the panel got an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever.

And that's not all! Two brand-new trailers also dropped for Venom War and Wolverine: Revenge. Look no further than below!

Venom War | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics
Wolverine: Revenge | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics

Day 3: Saturday, July 27, 2024

MARVEL COMICS: X-Men: From the Ashes

From the ashes—a new beginning! The Krakoan Age has come to an end, and the X-Men are entering a bold new era of storytelling as they find themselves once more navigating a world that hates and fears them. Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor X-traordinaire Tom Brevoort were joined by more mutant masterminds including Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (NYX), Mark Russell (X-Factor), and Declan Shalvey (Mystique) in this uncanny panel featuring first looks, behind-the-scenes reveals, and thrilling announcements!

Don't miss the Official Launch Trailer of X-Men: From the Ashes below!

X-Men: From The Ashes | Official Launch Trailer | Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

Marvel Studios blew the roof off of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, bringing exclusive footage and surprise reveals.

After treating fans to a Thursday screening of Deadpool & WolverineMarvel returned to Hall H on Saturday, teasing an exclusive look at the studio’s upcoming slate. Here, we break down the biggest moments from Marvel’s blockbuster Hall H panel.

[Read more: SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel]

Feel the excitement in the room with the official recap video!

Every MCU Reveal at SDCC 2024: Fantastic Four, Avengers: Doomsday & More! | Official Recap

Day 4: July 28, 2024

Women of Marvel

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con! Talent from across the Marvel universe assembled to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel’s 85-year legacy. Hosted by Devan Coggan (Editor, Marvel.com), cheers filled the room as Sarah Beers (VP Franchise & Creative Marketing), Wendy Jacobson (EP, Deadpool & Wolverine), Gail Simone (Writer, UNCANNY X-MEN), and Erica Schultz (Writer, LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE) talked about what’s next for them and for Marvel.

In a surprise announcement, Schultz revealed that she and Giada Belviso were working on a new X-23 series, LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE, beginning December 2024!

[Read more: SDCC 2024: New 'Laura Kinney: Wolverine' Comic Series Announced]

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE (2024) #1
And that's a wrap! See you all in San Diego next year, Marvelites!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramX (formerly Twitter)Facebook and TikTok.

