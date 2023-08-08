Marvel Contest of Champions v41.0 Release Notes Introduce Photon and Vox

Marvel Contest of Champions is about to make you see things differently...Photon and Vox join the Contest and fight for the Vanishing Point!

Read on for the latest v41.0 Release Notes to find out what's in store for August!

V41.0 RELEASE NOTES

Vanishing Point

Reed Richards and Galan scramble to plant a World Seed on Battleworld, in the hopes that a new World Tree will produce enough planets to satiate the world-devourer's hunger. Miles above them, Nova recruits Photon alongside several heroes from his past to form a new Nova Corps and give Reed and Galan some support.

However, the Kree have become aware of the heroes' plan, and wish to take the newly-born World Tree for themselves. With Vox, their new Super-Inhuman weapon, they just might have the upper hand. Will our heroes' combined strength be enough to protect the World Tree, or will The Contest, and everything in it, be consumed by the terror that is Galactus? Find out in Vanishing Point!