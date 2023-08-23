MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is X-23?

Discard decks, in contrast, generally focus on a player getting rid of cards from their hand to empower Morbius or Dracula, who both have formidable Ongoing abilities that make them extremely powerful. While playing X-23 in destroy decks is a bit easier, especially since she her effect can be activated multiple times, being mindful of just when a player is discarding her can yield good results. Such cards as Colleen Wing and Moon Knight can be used to discard X-23 to get that extra Energy at a key moment. Due to her low Power, X-23 also has good synergy with Silver Samurai, who causes both players to get rid of their lowest-Power card and is another new addition during Big in Japan.

One big consideration when using X-23 is locations. Overall, there are a lot of places where she works well. For example, if played on Altar of Death, players would get a bonus 3 Energy on their next turn, which is extremely good. Outside of the Altar of Death, Rickety Bridge, Warrior Falls, Death’s Domain, and Vormir all allow players to activate X-23’s effect in an advantageous way.

Despite X-23 being such a formidable card, there are a few solid counters for her. Armor is the most obvious, since she prevents cards from being destroyed at her location and only has 2-Cost, making it easy to put her down right after X-23. Cosmo, who is one of the most common counter cards in the game, can also be used to prevent On Reveal effects from activating and destroying or discarding X-23.

Although X-23 works well at a lot of different locations, Wakanda prevents cards from being destroyed at it, making games where that pops up much trickier for her. She also can’t be played directly at Crimson Cosmos or the Hellfire Club due to her low Cost. It’s also possible for her to get stuck at a place that stops On Reveals, such as Deep Space or Knowhere, if she regenerates there. This is less of a problem for discard decks, but not being able to get rid of X-23 while she’s on the board may cause issues for destroy decks.