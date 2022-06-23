The Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline on Disney+
“Is this the greatest power in the universe?”
Welcome to the ever-expanding, constantly evolving timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! If you’re wondering what else is happening around your favorite stories and shows, the best place to find answers is on Disney+ with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order.
Starting all the way at the beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger up to now with the latest addition, Ms. Marvel, there’s so much to discover in every corner of the galaxy — including this one (Earth), Asgard, Knowhere, Hala, and all universes in-between. Speaking of the Multiverse, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just portaled in, right between Eternals and Hawkeye in the timeline order on Disney+.
Whether you are a MCU expert who has been in on the fun since the moment Tony emerged from the cave, binge-watched the entire catalogue for the first time to prepare for the zeitgeist that was Infinity War, or have just begun to wade into the pool with WandaVision or Moon Knight, you are now part of this bigger universe. Under the guidance of the Marvel Studios creative team, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is one of the many collections of stories available on the Marvel section of Disney+ and is here to help fans see where their favorite movies and shows fall in the greater scheme of the MCU. The timeline is only going to expand and branch from here and seeing how everything connects is part of the fun.
So, as we all know Kamala Khan has done many times before keeping up with the latest Avenger narratives, it’s time to dive into the stories we know and love. Make Marvel your own and use the MCU Timeline Order to inspire your own MCU-viewing courses. See you on the timeline!
Find the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order for Disney+ — as of today! — is below and stay tuned for what comes next!
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Thor
The Avengers
Thor: The Dark World
Iron Man 3
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Captain America: Civil War
Black Widow
Black Panther
Doctor Strange
Thor: Ragnarok
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Loki
What If...?
WandaVision
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Eternals
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Hawkeye
Moon Knight
Ms. Marvel
