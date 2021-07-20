Loki: Jonathan Majors Arrives in the Season 1 Finale as He Who Remains

[RELATED: Loki: Jonathan Majors on Playing He Who Remains and the Time Keepers]

Hiddleston reveals Majors came into the production of Loki in its final week, “creating something, I think, will be talked about for a long time.” He Who Remains’ presence and life’s work alludes to what’s at stake should Sylvie and Loki tamper with the Sacred Timeline, not just for the multiverse but the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking on Majors’ performance, Wright states, “It’s absolutely thrilling; you could feel the energy on set. We were watching the flowering of the next phase of the Marvel Universe.”

In He Who Remains’ conversation with Loki and Sylvie, Loki asks the supreme Time Keeper what he’s so afraid of, to which He replies, “Me.” Hiddleston explains, “The variant of He Who Remains, the one he’s been talking about, the one he’s so afraid of, is Kang. Kang is bent on destruction, and I’m so curious to see what Jonathan does in the future.”

“With He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible,” shares Majors. “And from that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in so many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition, be different from He Who Remains. That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role, the fact that Kang lives in so many iterations, as He Who Remains says, ‘Reincarnation, baby.’”

As Sylvie plunges her sword into He Who Remains’ chest, will he make good on his threat? That remains to be seen. We’ll have to wait and see when Marvel Studios’ Loki returns for Season 2. You can see Jonathan Majors next in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, arriving in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Hiddleston concludes, “The potential of a multiverse is literally infinite. We can already look at our singular universe with awe as one decision begets another and another. We like to say that the possibilities are endless, but in a singular timeline, that is simply not the case. Each falling grain of sand in an hourglass changes how every other grain will fall. We’re both masters of our own destiny and victims of circumstance. There’s simply no knowing how things will turn out until they happen.”