Loki: Jonathan Majors Arrives in the Season 1 Finale as He Who Remains

[RELATED: Loki: Deconstructing He Who Remains’ Life’s Work at the Citadel at the End of Time]

In Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki, series star Tom Hiddleston sets up the arduous task it took to reach the man behind the curtain, “After a very long journey, Sylvie and Loki are able to discover that the TVA had an architect. At the end of time, beyond the Void, beyond Alioth, is a doorway and through the doorway is a citadel. The Citadel is essentially uninhabited and abandoned, but there is one solitary light on in the window, and that light is illuminated by He Who Remains.”

The creative team behind Loki were thrilled to secure Majors to embody He Who Remains. Series co-executive producer Kevin Wright describes the character as “somebody who is looming large over the story, and is the driving force of the mystery of finding the man behind the curtain.”

“Once you see behind the curtain, everything has changed,” continues Wright. “For that role, it’s so exciting for an actor then like Jonathan to come in and live this character and get to do it. While they’re only here for maybe 30 minutes of the series, it feels like they are just in the DNA of the entire run of the show.”

In the special, Majors explains how he approached the character of He Who Remains as “the archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and he becomes the trickster.”

“When we meet He Who Remains, he’s on the borderline of those two things,” adds Majors. “We don’t really know where he’s at, and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it.”