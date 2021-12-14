‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Watch the Red Carpet Premiere Now

The cast and crew of Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie — but no spoilers!

Presented by Marvel Unlimited, the red carpet hosts a bevy of stars from the latest Spider-Man, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch, along with the creative team behind the film like director Jon Watts, and Kevin Feige, and Amy Pascal.

Dive into the whole premiere above, and check out exclusive clips from the red carpet in the playlist here. Looking for even more Spidey? Browse through photos from the red carpet in the photo gallery below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

