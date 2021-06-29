Chris Cooper on Northstar and the Historic 'Alpha Flight' #106 Issue

Marvel's Voices kicked off its fourth season by sitting down with one of Marvel's own, Christian "Chris" Cooper, in celebration of the release of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1, out now. The writer, editor, active birder, and Harvard alum was associate editor at Marvel Comics from 1990-1996, and one of Marvel's first openly gay editors.

Most notably, Cooper was the associate editor of the landmark issue ALPHA FLIGHT #106, where Northstar comes out as gay, becoming the first openly gay Super Hero in the Marvel Universe, as well as introducing Victoria Montesi, the first openly lesbian character for Marvel.

On Landing at Marvel

How did the former Harvard alum, working in magazine publishing, land at Marvel? As he points out to host Angélique Roché, his friend Kelly Corvese, "who [he] hates for all eternity because he beat [him] by just a few months as the first openly gay editor at Marvel," alerted him that an assistant editor job was opening up and knew about his dream of working for Marvel Comics. He recounts meeting Bob Budiansky, who was in charge of the custom comics division, and being told he was overqualified for this job, to which Cooper responded while laughing, "I don't care! I will xerox till my fingers are bloody. I just want to work here!" Cooper notes, "It was the happiest employment period of my life."

On His Marvel Origin Story

Cooper's first introduction to Marvel was actually through television in the form of old 1966 Marvel cartoons that introduced him to the likes of Thor, Sub-Mariner, Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man. Cooper jokes he "can probably still sing all five theme song." He credits these old cartoons for leading him to the comics, but he wouldn't dive deep with his love for Marvel until junior high when he came across an X-Men comic, from the Claremont-Byrne years, in a convenience store, recalling, "They showed all these characters on this cover, including this Black woman with white hair all over the place. I'm like, 'Wait, these aren't the X-Men I know. What is this?' I think I picked it up right around when they first introduce the Hellfire Club, during the Phoenix saga... I was totally rehooked."