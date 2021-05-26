The Time Has Come for New ‘Loki’ Posters

Welcome to the Time Variance Authority — aka, the TVA. When we next see Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s surrounded by a new crew of co-workers, but will they be able to keep track of his tricks?

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Loki, four brand new character posters have arrived for the upcoming Disney+ series, with Loki front and center. Joining him are TVA Agent Mobius, along with Ravonna and Hunter B-15.

Take a look at the four brand new posters below, and Loki premieres in just two weeks! That’s right, Wednesdays are the new Fridays with Loki kicking off on Wednesday, June 9.