'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Series to Premiere August 6
New original series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will premiere this Friday, August 6!
Premiering, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9am EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.
The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.
The series will be available in DisneyNOW on Friday, August 6, and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary in international territories.
Ahead of its premiere on August 6, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends will debut a series of animated shorts titled Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Monday, June 21, on Disney Channel (9:25am EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25pm EDT/PDT).
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively. We previously revealed Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' composter and also performs the theme song.
The theme song, which was also written and produced by Stump, is available now on the Disney Junior Hits Playlist and the digital soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is set for release Friday, September 17, on Walt Disney Records.
