'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Series to Premiere August 6

'Jump Into Wow' this Summer on Disney Junior!

New original series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will premiere this Friday, August 6!

Premiering, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9am EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.

The series will be available in DisneyNOW on Friday, August 6, and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary in international territories.