Comics
Published August 30, 2023

Announcing the 2023 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's Marvel Unlimited Plus kit!

by Marvel

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to 30,000+ Marvel digital comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial now or sign up today!

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members instant access to over 30,000 comics on its award-winning app and web service, including 800+ issues from the app-exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup! With new issues dropped throughout the week, Infinity Comics offer perfect-for-mobile reading, plus countless entry points for those new to comics or the Marvel Unlimited app.

Now, Marvel Unlimited Plus members will also receive this year’s brand-new Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, a celebration of 10 incredible years of our Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus program!

The Marvel Unlimited team is proud to present you with an ever-growing universe of comics, so we wanted this year’s Annual Plus kit to represent limitless discovery. Cosmic Marvel stretches from Asgard to Xandar, Earth to Knowhere, plus spans the Kree and Skrull and Shi’ar empires. Its storytelling encompasses the Nova Corps, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Silver Surfer, and even Thor: God of Thunder. And, in the vastness of Marvel space, great powers have arisen, from Thanos and the planet devouring Galactus, to the living embodiment of Eternity! But it's Nova: Richard Rider who takes center stage on our Marvel Cosmic kit, also containing items that celebrate the latest stories from Marvel Comics. For $99 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself!

mu2023_kit-2360x1544-021

In addition to gaining this coveted kit and instant access to 30,000+ comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus exclusive invites and access to select Marvel events. Here's the complete rundown on this year’s cosmically cool kit.

Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with newer series added as early as three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s classic comics catalog expands monthly too—meaning you can span the entire history of Marvel Comics on one app. This perfect on-the-go service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.

If 30,000+ comics sounds a bit overwhelming—don’t worry! Marvel Unlimited’s READING GUIDE section is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like SINS OF SINISTER, SECRET INVASION, or SPIDER-VERSE, plus spotlights recommended series, new additions, and characters or creators. If you’re an event follower who wants that definitive reading order, or if you’d prefer to explore by personal favorites, our editor-curated guides have you set.

An added bonus? New subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn exclusive rewards just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available here.

For all this exclusive merch and more, sign up to be a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $99 your first year today!

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

