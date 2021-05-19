A New Era Begins in DARKHAWK #1 in August 2021

To further celebrate the return of a new Darkhawk, we’ll see a new approach to the look of the character, thanks to character design by artist Pepe Larraz and brought to life in the comic by Juanan Ramírez. Kyle Higgins weighed in on the design: “The Darkhawk design is bold and striking. There’s a reason why the character has really lasted over the last 30 years, despite appearing in frequently. And I think a big part of it is how memorable his look is. In my opinion, the look of a new superhero is 90% of the battle to creating a character that has the potential to stand the test of time.”

Check out a preview of some in-progress pages from DARKHAWK #1 below.

