Comics
Published October 11, 2022

A Surprise Contender Enters the Ring in ‘Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #15

Guess who made a trip to Madripoor! Start the brand new story arc on the Marvel Unlimited app now.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: A surprise Avenger drops in looking for a fight in the latest issues of anthology series AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC!

[RELATEDRead the First Issue of ‘Avengers Unlimited’ for Free]

As announced during New York Comic-Con 2022, the “Righteous Revenge” story arc begins in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15 from creators Jim Zub, Enid Balam, and Carlos Lopez. In Madripoor, Mister X remains the king of pit fighters. But today he will face an unexpected challenger…

Get your first look here, then read on the app today.

Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15
Preview pages from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

NYCC 2022: Everything Announced at 'Marvel's Voices: The World Outside Your Window' Panel

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 2 Recap

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 8

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Mister X

Related

Comics

Meet the Bloodstones: The Occult, Monster-Hunting Family Explained

Get up to speed on Ulysses Bloodstone, Elsa Bloodstone, and the rest of the Bloodstone family with these essential comic stories!

6 hours ago

Comics

Anna Ameyama Makes Avengers-Worthy BBQ in ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’ #3

Try the latest recipe from the culinary crossover series on the Marvel Unlimited app!

15 hours ago

Comics

Strong Guy and Madrox Go to Space

Creator Jason Loo breaks down his new ‘X-Men Unlimited’ story arc “X-Friends” from the weekly Infinity Comics series.

1 day ago

Comics

NYCC 2022: The Latest from Marvel’s Infinity Comics

Our roundup of the upcoming titles coming soon to Marvel Unlimited’s exclusive vertical slate!

2 days ago