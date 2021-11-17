Meet the All-New, All-Different X-Gwens
Gwen Stacy pays homage to your favorite mutants on new X-Gwen Variant Covers this February!
Announced this morning in The Mary Sue, Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February!
Gwen Stacy, AKA Ghost-Spider, will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima. And to celebrate Marvel Comics’ sweetheart’s new era, some of the industry’s leading artists have put together an exciting collection of variant covers that will see Gwen step into the shoes of your favorite X-Men!
Throughout February, see Gwen Stacy bring her trademark style to create the following X-Gwens...
- Gwen Grey
- Phoenix Gwen
- Gwenstique
- Gwenna Frost
- Rogue Gwen
- Gwemino
- Captain Gwendolyne
- Gwenclops
- Gwenbit
- Gwenverine
- And Polaris, the Mistress of Gwenetism!
Check them out in the gallery below, and stay tuned for even more X-Gwen variant covers in the weeks ahead!
On Sale 2/2
Amazing Spider-Man #88 X-Gwen Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA
On Sale 2/9
Captain Marvel #37 X-Gwen Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES
Ghost Rider #1 X-Gwen Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Moon Knight #8 X-Gwen Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
On Sale 2/16
Hulk #4 X-Gwen Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Iron Fist #1 X-Gwen Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
Shang-Chi #9 X-Gwen Variant Cover by TONY FLEECS
She-Hulk #2 X-Gwen Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 2/23
Black Panther #4 X-Gwen Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 X-Gwen Variant Cover by PETE WOODS
Silver Surfer Rebirth #2 X-Gwen Variant Cover by ROD REIS
