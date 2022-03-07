'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 Brings Peter Parker to Rock Bottom

Spider-Man has hit another bad patch of that old Parker luck.

Ahead of the character’s 60th anniversary, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 will launch Peter Parker into a new era – by starting him out at rock bottom. The Avengers don’t want him. He’s not on good terms with the Fantastic Four, including his good friend Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. Even his beloved Aunt May doesn’t want to see him!

On the other hand, Spidey’s villains just can’t wait to get their hands on him. Both Doc Ock is in hot pursuit, while Tombstone has some nefarious plans in the works – and they aren’t the only ones gunning for him. In fact, according to a new trailer for the upcoming issue, all his enemies can taste the blood in the water, and that includes Mr. Negative, Madame Masque and so many more.

“He thinks things can’t get any worse. He’s very, very wrong,” the trailer warns over a series of images of a battered, scruffy Peter as his costume is literally torn to shreds by Tombstone and the Lizard.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 will spin out of the events of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93, which concludes the “Beyond” arc. Zeb Wells will continue as the series writer, but this time around, the legendary artist John Romita Jr. is on board to bring Peter’s latest woes to life.

What did Spider-Man do?! To find out, pick up THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 when it goes on sale April 6.