Spider-Man Faces Eminem in an Epic Rap Battle on Limited-Edition 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 Variant Cover

Can we have your attention please? The real Slim Shady is about to stand up on a limited-edition AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 variant cover!

Created by Salvador Larroca in association with hustl., this AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 variant cover puts Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem, on stage with the Web-Slinger himself, while a gaggle of Marvel Universe characters – including Miles Morales, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Ghost-Spider – cheer them on. Wearing headphones and grasping a mic, Spider-Man watches Eminem freestyle.

Only 5,000 print copies are available for purchase on Eminem.com. An additional 1,000 limited print run of the spotlight version of the original variant comic cover will be available for purchase on TheHaul.com starting Tuesday, November 29.

"I've always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid," Eminem shared. "He's definitely in my top 5… So being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor."

“It’s truly an honor to be able to bring Eminem and Spider-Man to fans slinging raps on this official Marvel variant cover. There is no doubt that fans lucky enough to find themselves holding one of these will possess a highly sought-after collectible,” added Keri Harris, hustl. COO.

Kicking off earlier this year in April, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 launched Peter Parker into a new era – by starting him out at rock bottom. The Avengers don’t want him. He’s not on good terms with the Fantastic Four, including his good friend Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. Even his beloved Aunt May doesn’t want to see him!

On the other hand, Spidey’s villains just can’t wait to get their hands on him. Doc Ock is in hot pursuit, while Tombstone has some nefarious plans in the works – and they aren’t the only ones gunning for him. In fact, all his enemies can taste the blood in the water, and that includes Mr. Negative, Madame Masque and so many more.