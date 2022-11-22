Spider-Man Faces Eminem in an Epic Rap Battle on Limited-Edition 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 Variant Cover
A new, extremely limited 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 variant cover pits Spider-Man against Eminem in a rap battle witnessed by fan-favorite Marvel characters.
Can we have your attention please? The real Slim Shady is about to stand up on a limited-edition AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 variant cover!
Created by Salvador Larroca in association with hustl., this AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 variant cover puts Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem, on stage with the Web-Slinger himself, while a gaggle of Marvel Universe characters – including Miles Morales, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Ghost-Spider – cheer them on. Wearing headphones and grasping a mic, Spider-Man watches Eminem freestyle.
Only 5,000 print copies are available for purchase on Eminem.com. An additional 1,000 limited print run of the spotlight version of the original variant comic cover will be available for purchase on TheHaul.com starting Tuesday, November 29.
"I've always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid," Eminem shared. "He's definitely in my top 5… So being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor."
“It’s truly an honor to be able to bring Eminem and Spider-Man to fans slinging raps on this official Marvel variant cover. There is no doubt that fans lucky enough to find themselves holding one of these will possess a highly sought-after collectible,” added Keri Harris, hustl. COO.
Kicking off earlier this year in April, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 launched Peter Parker into a new era – by starting him out at rock bottom. The Avengers don’t want him. He’s not on good terms with the Fantastic Four, including his good friend Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. Even his beloved Aunt May doesn’t want to see him!
On the other hand, Spidey’s villains just can’t wait to get their hands on him. Doc Ock is in hot pursuit, while Tombstone has some nefarious plans in the works – and they aren’t the only ones gunning for him. In fact, all his enemies can taste the blood in the water, and that includes Mr. Negative, Madame Masque and so many more.
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by JOHN ROMITA, JR.
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
hustl. Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale Now
Don't miss your chance to witness Spider-Man's rap battle with Eminem on this AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 variant cover, on sale now on Eminem.com!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!