Behind-the-Scenes with 'Amazing Spider-Man' Scribe Cody Ziglar

We caught up with Ziglar to learn more about his journey from comics-loving kid to a full-fledged professional making space for himself at the House of Ideas. In addition to his origin story, the writer shared with us insights into Ben Reilly’s adventures and what to expect coming up.

Before we get into you becoming a comic book professional and your work on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, what’s your background as a fan?

Cody Ziglar: I gotta give it up to my dad. I’m actually at my dad’s house right now and am sitting in front of a closet filled with his comic book collection, which is what got me into it. When I was six or seven, he took me to HeroesCon in North Carolina where I saw this huge, muscled dude with kids running up to him asking for autographs. I asked who he was and it was Lou Ferrigno, who plays the Hulk, but I didn’t know what the Hulk was. My dad explained it to me and then bought me two issues of Spawn and a Jurassic Park tie-in comic—that’s how I got into comics. I fell out for a little while because we lived in the country and weren’t near a comic book shop, we had to drive like 45 minutes and my parents weren’t going to do that. I came back around when I was like 19 or 20, I was delivering Chinese food and the store right next to the restaurant was a comic book shop, so I’d get my tips and then go buy issues of WORLD WAR HULK.

The whole Ultimate Universe was really popping at that time. That was my first foray into Ultimate Peter Parker, the Ultimate Fantastic Four and the Ultimates. I thought Captain America was corny, then I read THE ULTIMATES and it was cool, it was like reading a widescreen movie. You could see the blueprint for the MCU DNA. It was all downhill from there. I was into it. I read every comic that Deadpool appeared in. I was in, full steam ahead, and I’ve been in ever since.

Was Ultimate Peter Parker your first experience with Spider-Man?

Yeah, I had played the video games and watched the cartoons as a kid, but I had never actually read any physical Spider-Man comics until Brian Michael Bendis and ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN. The Ultimate line was how I got into Spider-Man and the Avengers and the X-Men. The whole idea of the Ultimate line was a universe where you as a reader didn’t need to worry about 60 or 70 years of backstory, which is pretty hard to jump into. There’s so much lore, and this was back before we had some of the resources that we do now. That was my first foray into Spider-Man.

I read the entire run [of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN], from Peter getting bit up to him dying and the torch getting passed to Miles Morales. Seeing a loop close like that in a comic book was something I was not used to. In the Ultimate Universe, generally if you died you were dead. I think Hank McCoy came back two or three times, but, ultimately, if you died, you were not coming back, that was it. When Peter Parker died, he wasn’t coming back, so that was a really cool experience, seeing that story come to a close and then a new window opening for Miles to come swinging through.