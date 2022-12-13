Comics
Published December 13, 2022

Artist Elena Casagrande Celebrates 'Women of Marvel' All Year Long with New Connecting Covers

Check out the first batch of Elena Casagrande’s 13 'Women of Marvel' variant covers, arriving next year!

by Marvel

In 2023, a new variant cover program will celebrate Marvel’s greatest heroines each and every month! Eisner-winning artist and 2023 Marvel Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande, known for her acclaimed work on titles such as BLACK WIDOW, has crafted a stunning connecting piece spotlighting some of comic book’s greatest heroes including Storm, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, and more. First seen as an San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover for WOMEN OF MARVEL #1, this beautiful piece will be expanded into 13 covers that will run on some of Marvel’s most popular female-led titles throughout next year including series that have yet to be announced!

SCARLET WITCH #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 1/4
SCARLET WITCH #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 2/8
STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

Ink WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVERS BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 3/1
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

Right now, fans can check out the first two covers hitting stands January and February as well a sneak peek at the full connected piece!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Women of Marvel, Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Storm, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)

