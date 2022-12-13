Artist Elena Casagrande Celebrates 'Women of Marvel' All Year Long with New Connecting Covers
Check out the first batch of Elena Casagrande’s 13 'Women of Marvel' variant covers, arriving next year!
In 2023, a new variant cover program will celebrate Marvel’s greatest heroines each and every month! Eisner-winning artist and 2023 Marvel Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande, known for her acclaimed work on titles such as BLACK WIDOW, has crafted a stunning connecting piece spotlighting some of comic book’s greatest heroes including Storm, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, and more. First seen as an San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover for WOMEN OF MARVEL #1, this beautiful piece will be expanded into 13 covers that will run on some of Marvel’s most popular female-led titles throughout next year including series that have yet to be announced!
On Sale 1/4
SCARLET WITCH #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
On Sale 2/8
STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
On Sale 3/1
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
Right now, fans can check out the first two covers hitting stands January and February as well a sneak peek at the full connected piece!
