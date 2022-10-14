Artist Paco Medina’s Marvel Origin Story

What are your earliest memories of reading comics?

PACO MEDINA: I remember in my early childhood I used to wait excitedly for my father to come home from work in the evenings. It was exciting because Dad was my hero in those early years and he always came home with newspaper and comic magazines. That was my first contact with comics. I'll tell you how I also met Jack "The King" Kirby during those years. Very early on Sunday mornings on TV in Mexico they would show reruns of The Marvel Super Heroes [animated series] from 1966. It was amazing for me to see each episode and get to know one-by-one Marvel characters illustrated by Kirby. I swear it was a unique experience for me and my brother. My favorite episodes were the ones starring Iron Man and I also remember having an Iron Man toy that was my favorite above all others. Later in my adolescence I became a budding collector of Spider-Man and X-Men.

Who were your favorite Marvel characters and creators growing up?

PACO MEDINA: My favorite reads in my younger years were John Byrne on UNCANNY X-MEN and the Spider-Man books by John Romita Jr., Sal Buscema, Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen. Then Joe Quesada and Jim Lee came along and blew my mind.

When and how did you decide to pursue comic book art as a career?

PACO MEDINA: I was always interested in painting and because of that interest I met friends who were super-fans of comics. I think that thanks to those good friends that I still have, my path turned towards the art of comics. The most important and decisive person to embrace the industry was my friend and brother Juan Vlasco. He infected me with his enormous love for comics and definitely became a mentor. Thank you for that dear Juan!

What was your early work in comics like?

PACO MEDINA: My first works were in some publications that I did independently with those old friends in high school, so little by little I started to get involved in other publications with larger print runs such as a wrestler’s comic book and other small [contributions] for Mexican publishers.

How did you first get on Marvel’s radar?

PACO MEDINA: If I tell you maybe you won't believe me. I think I was very naive and at the same time too daring in those years, and I'm talking about the early 2000s.

I had been working at DC for a few years. I had had a bad run of work, and also in my personal life I think I was at a somewhat complicated crossroads. So just like that I took a Marvel comic book and wrote down the address on an envelope with copies of my work along with a letter to Joe Quesada. Months later I received an invitation from Joe himself to join the Marvel family. You can imagine that not only was I surprised that he knew me, but I loved the way Joe [treated me] and his kindness.

What was it like working on NEW X-MEN with writers Craig Kyle and Chris Yost?

PACO MEDINA: Oh yeah! That was a time, you know, full of many emotions. On the one hand things were not quite right at home, I was going through a complicated situation, but again Juan Vlasco was the one who supported me a lot. The scripts were fantastic and I remember that Juan and I, we spent a lot of time together talking while we worked, we talked about what we should do. It was a nice process because Craig and Chris' scripts were perfect to narrate [visually]. Thanks for that, guys!

What do you think was the first high profile launch you worked on for Marvel?

PACO MEDINA: I think it was X-MEN #1 from the “Curse of the Mutants” arc with Victor Gischler. I think that was the first time I felt a greater responsibility and it was the first time I felt I had to surpass myself by doing more and better things. I remember sleeping on the carpet near my desk to continue working after a few hours of sleep.