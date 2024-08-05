August 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now, both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom in VENOM WAR (2024) #1! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Al Ewing and Iban Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!

Likewise, an all-star lineup of writers and artists assemble to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's iconic black costume, "black, white & blood" style, in SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD (2024) #1! J.M. DeMatteis returns to the pages of "Kraven's Last Hunt" to tell a never-before-seen tale of Spidey's past! J. Michael Straczynski rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! And Dustin Nguyen's stunning take on the wall-crawler will bring Spidey to uncharted heights against the backdrop of Dustin's groundbreaking visual style!

Elsewhere, in Erica Schultz and Robert Gill's BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #1, Marvel's newest team takes to the streets to clean up the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT—namely, hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood! Including the deadly super-vamps of the Bloodcoven! But when Miles Morales, A.K.A. Spider-Man, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! There will be blood! Don't miss the beginning of an epic new adventure!

Then, Storm joins the Avengers in AVENGERS (2023) #17 by Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti. In the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT and FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, where does that leave the Avengers? The team's roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, "War of the Kingdoms" starts with Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #7. While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

Meet the latest incarnation of the Uncanny X-Men, join Eddie and Dylan Brock's Venom War, see the Avengers recruit Storm, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

New Collections

Marvel Unlimited

