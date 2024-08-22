Meet the Avengers Academy Class of 2024

Bloodline

A Daywalker like her father, Brielle Brooks is the daughter of famed vampire hunter Blade and his longtime love Safron Caulder. Bri only recently discovered her vampiric lineage in the BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) miniseries by Danny Lore, Karen Darboe, Cristiane Peter, and VC's Joe Sabino.

As a dhampir that is only quarter-vampire, a lot about Bri's powers remains unknown. What is known is that her powers only fully manifest at night, fading in and out as the sun sets and rises.

Despite only having met her father as a teenager, Bri enjoys a strong relationship with both of her parents and has been training under Blade to learn the "family business" of bloodsucker slaying. Bri has come a long way from her once-normal life, one made possible by a spell from Doctor Strange that rendered her invisible to magic beings—but now seems to make her hard to see in general.

Despite this, Agatha Harkness tracked Bri down in MARVEL'S VOICES INFINITY COMIC (2022) #96 by Anthony Oliveira, Julian Shaw, Carlos Lopez, and VC's Travis Lanham. Agatha also entrusted Walpurgis, a mysterious kitten-like being, to her just in time for Doctor Voodoo to pick her up for super hero school.