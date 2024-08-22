Meet the Avengers Academy Class of 2024
Learn more about Aaron Fischer, Bloodline, Kid Juggernaut, Red Goblin, Escapade, and Moon Girl as 'Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices' gets back to school.
A new class is in session at Avengers Academy!
For AVENGERS ACADEMY: MARVEL'S VOICES INFINITY COMIC (2024), Captain Marvel has recruited the Academy's most diverse student body yet, running the gamut from mutants to Inhumans to Daywalkers and even a Juggernaut. Let's take a look at the latest up-and-comers, who are working for their wings at the Marvel Universe's premiere super hero training ground.
Captain America
A queer runaway, Aaron Fischer is a defender and friend of the unhoused and overlooked. As one Captain America in a grassroots network of Captain Americas inspired by Steve Rogers and Isaiah Bradley, he train-hops across the country to go wherever he's needed.
When Aaron first appeared in UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA (2021) #1 by Christopher Cantwell, Dale Eaglesham, Matt Milla, and VC's Joe Caramagna, he had no super-powers whatsoever—just a trashcan lid painted like Cap's shield and plenty of scrappy bravery. But in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #50 by Josh Trujillo, Cara McGee, Felipe Sobreiro, and VC's Ariana Maher, Aaron gained kinetic shielding powers after surviving an onslaught of experimental energy waves while trying to expose the truth about Alchemax's abuse of his Missouri hometown.
Since then, Steve Rogers has taken Aaron under his wing and invited him to the Avengers Academy, where he's still getting used to his powers, the super hero lifestyle, and having a stable home.
Bloodline
A Daywalker like her father, Brielle Brooks is the daughter of famed vampire hunter Blade and his longtime love Safron Caulder. Bri only recently discovered her vampiric lineage in the BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) miniseries by Danny Lore, Karen Darboe, Cristiane Peter, and VC's Joe Sabino.
As a dhampir that is only quarter-vampire, a lot about Bri's powers remains unknown. What is known is that her powers only fully manifest at night, fading in and out as the sun sets and rises.
Despite only having met her father as a teenager, Bri enjoys a strong relationship with both of her parents and has been training under Blade to learn the "family business" of bloodsucker slaying. Bri has come a long way from her once-normal life, one made possible by a spell from Doctor Strange that rendered her invisible to magic beings—but now seems to make her hard to see in general.
Despite this, Agatha Harkness tracked Bri down in MARVEL'S VOICES INFINITY COMIC (2022) #96 by Anthony Oliveira, Julian Shaw, Carlos Lopez, and VC's Travis Lanham. Agatha also entrusted Walpurgis, a mysterious kitten-like being, to her just in time for Doctor Voodoo to pick her up for super hero school.
Kid Juggernaut
Joon-Sung-Ah Jin, who also goes by Justin Jin, is the latest to take on the mantle of the Juggernaut. The grandson of original Juggernaut Jin Taiko, Justin discovered his unstoppable heritage after receiving a mysterious package from his estranged father in the MARVEL'S VOICES: KID JUGGERNAUT (2024) miniseries by Emily Kim, Minkyu Jung, Michael Wiggam, and VC's Ariana Maher. The package contained a small shard of the fabled crimson gem of Cyttorak, which also granted the infamous X-Men villain Cain Marko his Juggernaut abilities.
The gem shard arrived courtesy of his father's murder at the hands of Malphegor, an evil wizard in the service of Cyttorak who wanted it for himself. After accidentally absorbing the shard's energy himself, Justin became the new Juggernaut, albeit with a smaller portion of his predecessors' abilities.
Using his newfound invulnerability, magic-repelling armor, and general unstoppable-ness, Justin defeated Malphegor, fended off Cyttorak, and scored an invite to Avengers Academy from Captain Marvel herself. Justin went from helping out at his mother's bakery to super hero training in the blink of an eye, but it doesn't seem to bother him much—he's a pretty easygoing guy.
Escapade
Introduced in "Permanent Sleepover," a MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2022) #1 story by Charlie Jane Anders, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Tamra Bonvillain, and Naseem Jamnia, Shela Sexton is a mutant with the ability to "switch circumstances" with people. She can trade places, clothes, abilities, and even perceptions with her chosen target—or just one of those things, as her powers are extremely unpredictable.
Growing up, Shela was forced to leave home after coming out as trans to her parents and moved in with her best friend Morgan Red. Together, the pair aspired to "do crimes" and become super villains, carrying out heists and stealing cool gadgets for Shela to use on her escapades.
At the behest of Emma Frost, Shela eventually moved to Krakoa to master her powers. There, she fell in with the New Mutants. Starting with NEW MUTANTS (2019) #31 by Anders, Stein, Brandt, Bonvillain, Alberto Alburquerque, Carlos Lopez, and VC's Travis Lanham, she began her super hero career in earnest.
In her Krakoan Era, Shela did everything from fighting U-Men to the Lethal Legion. Following an incident in which Shela stopped a plane hijacking and rescued a passenger from falling to her death, Emma Frost reached out once more with another opportunity—this time, to join the Avengers Academy.
Red Goblin
Like Justin Jin, Normie Osborn inherited a villainous legacy. But where Justin took it in his stride, Normie sees his as a heavy burden to bear.
The son of Harry Osborn—the notorious Green Goblin—and grandson of Norman Osborn—billionaire CEO of the amoral mega-conglomerate Oscorp—as well as the current host of the Carnage-spawn symbiote Rascal, Normie could have been next in line for multi-generational villainy at least three different ways. But, after growing up witnessing Norman and Harry's descents into madness, the death of his father, and the true cost of his family's wealth, Normie has recognized that his own view of right and wrong is skewed—and he wants to do better.
Normie accepted his symbiote, Rascal, from Dylan Brock in VENOM (2021) #15 by Ram V, Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Scott Hanna, Alex Sinclair, and VC's Clayton Cowles. Since then, Normie has done his best as a hero patrolling the streets, albeit to varying degrees of success, as seen in the RED GOBLIN (2023) miniseries by Alex Paknadel, Jan Bazaldua, David Curiel, and VC's Joe Caramagna.
Normie wasn't actually invited to Avengers Academy, but when Spider-Man stepped in to help after an Oscorp gala attack, he could see that Normie needed the experience more than he did and put in a good word with Captain Marvel.
Moon Girl
Lunella Lafayette is an Inhuman super-genius with a psychic connection to a time-displaced dinosaur named Devil. Despite all of that, she still maintained a fairly normal life spent inventing all manner of gadgets.
Introduced in MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2015) #1 by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, Natacha Bustos, Tamra Bonvillain, and VC's Travis Lanham, Moon Girl met her dino friend when a device she invented opened a portal to Devil's time. Immediately forming a bond with Devil, Luna used his help during her search for an Omni-Wave Projector—an artifact she hoped would protect her from Terrigenesis, as she didn't want to become "even freakier" than she already was. However, she wasn't able to stop the process, even with the Omni-Wave Projector.
Instead of becoming what she feared, Luna instead gained the ability to swap consciousnesses with Devil Dinosaur, with whom she shares a telepathic link. The pair went onto greatness as super heroes, especially thanks to Luna's super-intellect. In fact, her genius rivals even that of Wakanda's greatest, so it's no wonder Princess Shuri herself invited Lunella to Avengers Academy.
