The Avengers, X-Men, & Eternals Make Their Opening Moves in 'A.X.E.: Judgment Day' Trailer

On July 20, war will descend on the Marvel Universe, and all of Earth's heroes will be judged in its wake.

Writer Kieron Gillen, artist Valerio Schiti and colorist Marte Gracia's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY will spring out of the pages of AVENGERS, ETERNALS, and X-MEN, bringing a years' worth of radical plot points to a head when the Eternals discover mutantkind is a form of excess deviation. As a result, the Eternals will attempt the very thing they were created to do: eliminate the Deviants. When the Eternals attack Krakoa, the Avengers will find themselves pulled into the fight, torn between two of the most powerful factions in the Marvel Universe.

But the grand scale of this event can't be contained to this six-issue series alone. Following A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1, the event will spill into multiple limited series, one-shots, and tie-in issues of your favorite ongoing series, including WOLVERINE, MARAUDERS, FANTASTIC FOUR, and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

A new trailer for A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, which features never-before-seen artwork from the event, offers a glimpse of the spark that ignites the war between these three powerhouses. As Destiny attempts to see Orchis' future plans, she perceives a new threat: "The Eternals will try to kill us all," she warns Mystique and Nightcrawler. "We must gather the Quiet Council."

Elsewhere, tensions rise amongst everyone else, as mutantkind's newfound immortality is revealed to the public—and although the Immortal X-Men have found a way to conquer death, the Eternals have a plan to deal with their "heresy": destroy all mutants. However, the citizens of Krakoa aren't alone, as the Avengers join the fight and come to their aid...but perhaps none of them are prepared for the consequences of this conflict.

"Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there's nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere," Gillen said in a recent interview with Popverse. "It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the AVENGERS, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in ETERNALS, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that's stuff going to blow up. It's just that kind of 'Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let's then bring them forth and see what happens with them.'"