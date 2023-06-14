The Love Story of Ayo and Aneka

In a behind-the-scenes look at “Ayo & Aneka,” we spoke to Wyatt Kennedy and Sumeyye Kesgin about their unique approaches to this story.

Why do you think Ayo and Aneka are such a well-matched pair?

SUMEYYE KESGIN: I believe that Ayo clearly sees and fixes the fragility behind Aneka’s self-assured façade which helps them complement each other and overcome challenges.

WYATT KENNEDY: You know, like the best love stories, I think it was just meant to be. The stars aligned, and their compelling story needed to be told. Conflict, division, espionage, rebellion, and countless other factors play into their story, but above all else it’s their deep, outspoken affinity for one another. In the elastic world of comic book romances, I genuinely envision them as each other’s endgame.