Beast's Descent Into Darkness, Explained

BEAST'S RETURN

Following his counterpart's death, the Beast clone began adjusting to an unfamiliar world after Krakoa's fall. After briefly staying with Wonder Man, he returned to the X-Men to help usher the team into a world without Krakoa. Following a brief mission where they encountered Kid Juggernaut, Cyclops approached Beast about starting a new X-Men team and operating outside of a decommissioned Sentinel factory located in Alaska in X-MEN (2021) #35 by Jed MacKay, Gail Simone, and Javier Garron.



In X-MEN (2024) #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, Beast joined Cyclops’ small team of X-Men to investigate mysterious new mutants appearing around the world. This new roster of X-Men based in Alaska also features Psylocke, Magik, Magneto, Temper, Juggernaut, and Kid Omega.



Choosing to spend more time in the lab rather than the battlefield, Beast retrofitted the Sentinel factory into an operating base for the mutant heroes. He has spent his days researching Magneto's malfunctioning powers, working on secret projects, and developing weapons like the mass driver, which turns the Juggernaut into an unstoppable projectile.



Despite his outward attitude, Beast still seems bitter over missing the experience of living on Krakoa, and the possibility of becoming a cruel monster deeply troubles him. Although he may have started out as a clone, this Beast is working hard to restore the reputation that his corrupt predecessor ruined, proving himself to be the real Hank McCoy.