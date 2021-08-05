Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1
Look inside the issue today, then read it on September 1!
WORLDS APART, BUT NEVER ALONE!
The Last Annihilation has hit the Kree/Skrull Alliance. Wiccan and Hulkling must split up to simultaneously defend two planets against the Mindless Army! But will the individual newlyweds be enough to fight off the forces of Dormammu? Or will they become the next casualties in this senseless war?
Find out at your local comic shop on September 1 in THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1!
In June's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15, fans learned that the dark threat behind The Last Annihilation is none other than Dormammu, Lord of the Dark Dimension.
The dreaded Doctor Strange adversary has merged with Ego the Living Planet and plans to use his powerful magical abilities to conquer space, forcing the galaxy to unite like never before. The saga began in July with GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16, in which the dread Dormammu’s endless army of Mindless Ones put the Guardians to the test. The crossover continued in Ewing’s space-based X-Men title S.W.O.R.D., and now moves onto this special Wiccan and Hulkling one-shot.
Written by Anthony Oliveira with art by Jan Bazaldua and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, the issue will feature the chaotic cosmic storm of The Last Annihilation—as well as quieter moments, like one of Billy and Teddy's first-ever interactions back in their high school days...
“It’s such a joy to be working on these characters who were such an important part of myself growing up," Oliveira told SuperHeroHype.com, "and getting to work with Al Ewing again as he tells this larger magnificent space opera is such a pleasure. He and editor Darren Shan have been so generous with their conversation and our mutual fondness for continuity deep dives means this one is a treasure trove for 'billyteddy' fans and old-school cosmic Marvel fans alike.”
Look inside the ish with the gallery below, then pre-order before reading on September 1!
