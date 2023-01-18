Comics
Published January 18, 2023

Eve L. Ewing Propels Black Panther into New Solo Series

This June, T'Challa will return in a new 'Black Panther' series by writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Chris Allen.

by Meagan Damore

John Ridley's BLACK PANTHER comes to a close with issue #15, but that won't spell the end for T'Challa and the world of Wakanda. This June, MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON writer Eve L. Ewing and Stormbreakers artist Chris Allen will launch T'Challa into a brand new series with BLACK PANTHER #1.

"More than anything, I'm bowled over at the opportunity to write such a marquee character. I see it as a big responsibility," Ewing told ComicBook.com. "Black Panther is a tremendously important legacy character for Marvel fans, but moreover the character has become one of the most important icons in pop culture for people of the African diaspora all over the world. And on a personal note, the title was so indelibly shaped by my friend and mentor, Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is a big part of why I'm even in comics. There are a lot of talented creators working right now and I feel very awed that the editorial team asked me to take this on. It makes me feel really seen as a comics writer, very humbled, and very grateful. It's a big role for me and I take it extremely seriously."

"When I had my first conversation with Wil Moss, who edits BLACK PANTHER, and I found out where the [John] Ridley run is going to end, I had to laugh. No spoilers, but the status quo is going to be more than a little disrupted," she teased. "But I've always believed that the fun of writing these characters is not completely ignoring or undoing what your predecessor did, nor is it simply continuing with their story line—it's taking the reins from the place where they left the story, and accepting the challenge to make it your own. In this case, I can say that I'm extremely geeked about the ways we're picking up where he leaves off."

'Black Panther' teaser art by Rahzzah

BLACK PANTHER #1
Written by EVE L. EWING
Art by CHRIS ALLEN
Teaser Art by RAHZZAH
On Sale in June

Stay tuned for more news about Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen's BLACK PANTHER series in the coming weeks!

