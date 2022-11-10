See Another Side to Wakanda in ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’
Writer Bryan Edward Hill returns to one of Marvel’s most unique locales in a new special starring T’Challa, out in comic shops now.
As the writer of 2018’s acclaimed KILLMONGER limited series, Bryan Edward Hill has a reputation for managing one of Wakanda’s most famous sons. Now, he tackles a different side of the legendary kingdom and its chief protector in BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED (2022) #1. With the action-packed one-shot by Hill and artist Alberto Duarte out in comic shops now, we sat down with the writer to explore the nation’s spiritual side, the contrasts between T’Challa and his archenemy, plus much more!
First off, what can readers expect from BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Spiritual exploration. Action. A new villain. It’s a Bryan Hill joint, for sure. [Laughs]
Where did the pitch for this story come from?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Ever since my work on KILLMONGER I’ve had Wakanda on my mind. This story about Wakandan beliefs and their effect on the modern age has been with me for a while.
How did you become involved with the project?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: [Editor] Wil Moss at Marvel reached out. He’s a solid fella. Love working with him. Easy yes to give.
Why tackle the topic of Wakanda’s spirituality for this comic?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Spirituality of all kinds is a deep interest for me. How it frames our place in the world, our purpose.
A while ago I was upstate, looking at the coastline. All that endless blue. I saw a butterfly. It was like I’d never seen something so beautiful. Moments like that will teach you there’s a lot more to this world than what we can perceive.
I tell stories about that possibility.
How did writing KILLMONGER compare to this?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Well, I’m writing the good guy so my writing playlist was a lot happier. [Laughs]
What are the key differences that truly separate Erik Killmonger from T’Challa?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: For me, the key difference is Erik seeks to punish and T’Challa seeks to protect.
Protecting is better for the soul.
What did you find were your favorite aspects of writing T’Challa?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: It’s always nice to write a character that’s a better person than you are. [Laughs] Teaches you what you need to evolve in yourself.
How important is Wakanda to a good Black Panther story?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: It’s history. It’s a culture. T’Challa doesn’t define it. He serves it.
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters days after this book, how did you cater to both new readers as well as longtime fans?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: In a one-shot you need a clear goal, a clear villain, and a fun way to tell the story. Hopefully, I did my job.
What does artist Alberto Foche bring to the table as a collaborator?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Brilliant visual storytelling. He really got what I was going for, so it made the process so much fun.
If anybody is still on the fence about BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED, what’s your argument to win them over?
BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Well, this is a great, contained story that shouldn’t let you down if you’re looking to take a ride with a comic. And it’s got a few surprises too!
