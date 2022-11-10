See Another Side to Wakanda in ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’

First off, what can readers expect from BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED?

BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Spiritual exploration. Action. A new villain. It’s a Bryan Hill joint, for sure. [Laughs]

Where did the pitch for this story come from?

BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Ever since my work on KILLMONGER I’ve had Wakanda on my mind. This story about Wakandan beliefs and their effect on the modern age has been with me for a while.

How did you become involved with the project?

BRYAN EDWARD HILL: [Editor] Wil Moss at Marvel reached out. He’s a solid fella. Love working with him. Easy yes to give.

Why tackle the topic of Wakanda’s spirituality for this comic?

BRYAN EDWARD HILL: Spirituality of all kinds is a deep interest for me. How it frames our place in the world, our purpose.

A while ago I was upstate, looking at the coastline. All that endless blue. I saw a butterfly. It was like I’d never seen something so beautiful. Moments like that will teach you there’s a lot more to this world than what we can perceive.

I tell stories about that possibility.