Charles Xavier's Family Tree, Explained

Brian and Sharon Xavier

Charles Xavier’s parents have appeared only a handful of times, but their actions had a major effect on the founder of the X-Men. His father, Dr. Brian Xavier, was a nuclear scientist and worked with Dr. Kurt Marko on the Black Womb project, which was a government-funded investigation into genetics and mutation. Eventually, he and his wife, Sharon, conceived Charles and Cassandra Nova. Charles attempted to kill his evil sister in the womb, causing Sharon to miscarry.

Following Brian’s death in an atomic explosion, Kurt Marko convinced Sharon to marry him so he could attain her wealth. In time, Kurt proved abusive to Sharon and Charles, as well as his biological son, Cain Marko. Sharon soon died, leaving Xavier alone with Kurt and Cain. Kurt eventually died in a laboratory fire.