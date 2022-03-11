Caught in Spidey's Web: Who is the Foreigner?

A year later, in the pages of PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #129, we discover that The Foreigner had killed Lt. Keating and had been masquerading as the officer. He was responsible for killing the criminal Blaze and framed Spidey for the murder. It's then that Spidey discovers more about this illusive foe. He realizes that not only did he not know the score; he didn't even know the game.

foreign affairs

To Peter Parker’s dismay, he discovers that his paramour and roommate Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat had been conspiring with The Foreigner. He interrupts Black Cat and Foreigner’s romantic romp. In their sparring match, Spidey’s senses prove no match as he discovers one of The Foreigner’s ability—momentary hypnosis every time he makes eye contact causing his opponent to black out.

Throwing her former flame a bone, Black Cat provides the police with photographic evidence that Spidey is innocent and not responsible for Blaze’s death—but Lt. Keating is. Back at his apartment, Peter receives a letter from Felicia explaining that she had conspired with Foreigner because she was upset with him for breaking up with her, and then for his interference with Sabretooth. She ultimately orchestrated the previous events to play both him and The Foreigner as suckers. However, because she accidentally fell in love with him, she made sure Spidey wouldn’t be caught in Foreigner’s affairs and sought to clear Spidey’s name in the process.

Licking his wounds from Black Cat’s betrayal, Foreigner makes his escape thanks to an assist from his ex-wife…Silver Sable. After all, he’s always had a weakness for women with silver, blonde hair.