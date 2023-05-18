Agatha Harkness' 'Contest of Chaos' Corrupts Marvel Heroes
Following next month’s 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1, 'Contest of Chaos' begins! Check out all eight annuals that the interconnected saga will take place in throughout the summer.
Mystical manipulator Agatha Harkness is conjuring up a CONTEST OF CHAOS, and some of Marvel’s biggest heroes—including A-Listers, fan favorites, and rising new stars—will be forced to compete!
Crafted by writer Stephanie Phillips, CONTEST OF CHAOS will be an interconnected saga told across eight thrilling Annuals starting in August. Featuring the writing and art of various all-star industry talent, each CONTEST OF CHAOS ANNUAL will spotlight an intense showdown between two characters as the forces of chaos compel them to go head-to-head! Throughout the eight over-sized issues, Phillips and artist Alberto Foche will reveal more and more of Agatha’s twisted scheme in bonus backup stories.
Recently rejuvenated and more powerful than ever, Agatha has more stake in the future of the Marvel Universe than ever before, and readers and characters alike are about to see just how committed she is to reshaping Marvel magic! The drama kicks off in next month’s SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, a CONTEST OF CHAOS prelude issue, by SCARLET WITCH writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. After stealing something dark and dangerous from her former pupil, Agatha unleashes her corruption on various unsuspecting heroes!
Here are the matchups fans can look forward to in the coming months!
SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 – “Contest of Chaos” Prelude
SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by CARLOS NIETO
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 6/21
Spinning out of writer Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli’s hit SCARLET WITCH ongoing series, SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 will see Agatha, reenergized and more motivated than ever before, put her bold new plans for the Marvel Universe into motion as she reunites with Scarlet Witch for the first time since her rejuvenation. When she learns of Wanda’s recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was—and Agatha’s intentions are not so straightforward.
SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 – SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE
SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by R.B. SILVA
On Sale 8/9
Writer Stephanie Phillips kicks off the CONTEST OF CHAOS alongside artist Alberto Foche! First on Agatha’s list is Spider-Man, whose regular day is turned upside down when he involuntarily walks through a portal to a remote, magical city…and is attacked by Wolverine!
IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 – IRON MAN VS. STORM
IRON MAN ANNUAL #1
Written by JASON LOO & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by DAVID CUTLER & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI
On Sale 8/16
Writer Jason Loo and artist David Cutler bring you a clash of titans you won’t want to miss! When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present, and future come crashing in on them—and only one can emerge victorious! The might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe.
FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1 – GHOST RIDER VS. THE HUMAN TORCH
FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1
Written by ZAC GORMAN & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ALAN ROBINSON & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA
On Sale 8/23
Writer Zac Gorman and artist Alan Robinson bring the Fantastic Four into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze! It’s flame versus hellfire when the two heroes face off—but who will emerge victorious?!
MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 – MOON KNIGHT VS. TAEGUKGI!
MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1
Written by JED MACKAY & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by CREEES LEE & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 8/30
Current MOON KNIGHT scribe and Taegukgi co-creator Jed MacKay teams up with acclaimed artist Creees Lee for a power-packed showdown! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division’s fearless leader!
SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1 – GHOST-SPIDER VS. WHITE FOX
SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1
Written by KARLA PACHECO & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ROSI KÄMPE & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by R1CO
On Sale 9/6
Ghost-Spider and White Fox get caught in Agatha Harkness’ tangled web in this roller coaster of a rumble by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Rosi Kämpe! Gwen Stacy technically isn’t even supposed to be in this universe, and now she’s cutting chem lab to go to…a theme park?! Wait, something doesn’t feel right here—and why is this masked fox attacking her?
VENOM ANNUAL #1 – VENOM VS. DEADPOOL
VENOM ANNUAL #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by BEN HARVEY
On Sale 9/13
When the forces of chaos call upon Venom and Deadpool, it becomes an issue of family—and whose deserves to win the ultimate prize. It’s symbiote might vs. frankly awesome assassin skills in an epic showdown you won’t want to miss by current DEADPOOL scribe Alyssa Wong and artist Sergio Dávila!
X-MEN ANNUAL #1 – CAPTAIN MARVEL VS. CYCLOPS
X-MEN ANNUAL #1
Written by PAUL ALLOR & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO & ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 9/20
The leader of the X-Men and the leader of the Avengers size each other up in this epic brawl from writer Paul Allor and Alessandro Miracolo! Drawn to the Alaskan wilderness by magic neither of them understand, Captain Marvel and Cyclops duke it out! Agatha Harkness’ plan for the Darkhold is slowly taking shape…but will it come at the expense of two of the world’s greatest heroes?! And what can an energy-blasting mutant do against a woman who can absorb the energy of the sun?!
AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 – CONTEST OF CHAOS FINALE
AVENGERS ANNUAL #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ALBERTO FOCHE
Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 9/27
Stephanie Phillips and Alberto Foche bring the CONTEST OF CHAOS to a fantastical finish as the fate of Marvel magic is decided! When Agatha pits the Avengers against the winners of the previous chaos battles, they realize they must choose between saving their friends and stopping the creation of the new Darkhold. But their choice may have consequences that no one—not even Agatha—could have imagined.
"CONTEST OF CHAOS is the kind of story I would absolutely sprint to the comic store to buy as a reader," Phillips said. "There's action, mystery, magic, and my favorite characters from all over the Marvel Universe. To be spearheading the storyline is just incredibly cool for me as a creator. It's going to be big with ramifications for the larger universe… See you this summer—THWIP!"
Place your bets and pick up all eight CONTEST OF CHAOS ANNUALS when they hit stands this summer!
