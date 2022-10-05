Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly Unleash Their Revenge in 'Dark Web'

Madelyne Pryor. Ben Reilly. As clones of two of Marvel’s greatest super heroes, they’ve gotten the short end of the stick time and time again. This December, they’ll join forces to take their ultimate revenge in DARK WEB, an epic new Marvel Comics crossover involving Spider-Man, the X-Men, Venom, Ms. Marvel, and more!

The saga will fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling. Fans have already gotten a sneak peek at what’s to come and now, it’s time to see just how things will continue to spiral downward for your favorite heroes come January!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 & #18