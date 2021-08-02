The Madness of the Darkhold Grips Iron Man and Blade in New Tie-In Issues

Ryan North, the brilliant mind behind THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL, teams up with artist Guillermo Sanna to bring you the body-horror tale of the century in DARKHOLD: IRON MAN! Called forth to face the dread god Chthon, Iron Man reads from the ancient ill-fated text known as the Darkhold…and it changes the course of his entire life. The armor that has saved him countless times is about to become a prison—one whose only escape is a fate worse than death.

Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith, known for his bold work on LOKI, and artist Federico Sabbatini will bring Marvel’s resident vampire hunter into the action in DARKHOLD: BLADE! After reading from the cursed Darkhold, Blade attempts to enter Chthon’s dimension and stop the ancient god from destroying the Multiverse. But reading the book has changed all their lives and histories…and for Blade, the consequences are far-reaching. Vampires rule the world, and he rules over them all. But there are some heroes left—and Blade is not as omniscient as he thinks.