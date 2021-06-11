The Marvel Universe Descends Into Chaos in 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

The wait is over! After months of speculation, the highly-anticipated DARKHOLD saga will begin this September! This new Marvel Comics epic will kick off in DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 by acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (CURSE OF THE MAN-THING) and extraordinary artist Cian Tormey (Injustice: Year Zero).

In a story that will delight and terrify, the infamous Darkhold text has resurfaced, and the Scarlet Witch is the only hero who can prevent the dreadful havoc it’s set to unleash.