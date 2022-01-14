Deadpool’s Greatest Stories
Stock up on digital trades and comics starring the Merc with a Mouth in the Marvel Comics app.
Now on sale in the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android!
Save up to 67% off on digital collections and issues featuring Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth!
From his first appearance through his most recent run, catch up on the complete comic history of Wade Wilson, the Weapon X washout and mercenary who never quits! Choose from over 30 top collections, plus hundreds of issues, to start your reading. Curl up with your new favorite digital comics and trades in the cutting-edge reader of the Marvel Comics App, available on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Once purchased, all of your stories are accessible through your personal library, and can be read anytime, anywhere.
Sale ends January 20, so act now! Grab the full list of sale titles, then dive into our recommended picks.
- DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 1
- DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 2
- DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 3
- DEADPOOL BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- DEADPOOL BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- DEADPOOL BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4
- DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- DEADPOOL BY JOE KELLY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN VOL. 1
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN VOL. 3
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN VOL. 4
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- DEADPOOL BY POSEHN & DUGGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4
- DEADPOOL BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VOL. 1: MERCIN' HARD FOR THE MONEY
- DEADPOOL BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VOL. 3: WEASEL GOES TO HELL
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 1
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 10
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 2
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 3
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 4
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 5
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 6
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 7
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 8
- DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 9
- DEADPOOL: WORLD’S GREATEST VOL. 1 COLLECTION
- DEADPOOL: WORLD’S GREATEST VOL. 2 COLLECTION
- DEADPOOL: WORLD’S GREATEST VOL. 3 COLLECTION
- DEADPOOL: WORLD’S GREATEST VOL. 4 COLLECTION
- DEADPOOL: WORLD’S GREATEST VOL. 5 COLLECTION
- DESPICABLE DEADPOOL
- KING DEADPOOL VOL. 1
- KING DEADPOOL VOL. 2
KING DEADPOOL VOL. 1
A new era begins for the Merc with a Mouth! Deadpool’s latest job has him going after the King of Monsters, who has claimed a new kingdom for his terrifying subjects: Staten Island! Soon, Wade Wilson finds himself with a new royal role—one that leaves him neck-deep in political intrigue, with major obstacles including Captain America and the monster-hunting Elsa Bloodstone in his way! Heavy hangs the head that wears the crown—particularly when it’s in the sights of some of the deadliest people in the Marvel Universe! And Wade will find that out firsthand when Kraven the Hunter tries to take the throne for himself! Plus: The X-Men moved to a new island home—and nobody invited Deadpool! Well, that won’t stop him crashing the party on Krakoa!
Collects DEADPOOL (2019) #1-6.
DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOL. 1
He's the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, and with sidekick Weasel in tow, he sets out on a quest for romance, money, and mayhem—not necessarily in that order—only to learn he's being hunted by an enemy he killed years before! As if that isn't enough, the Juggernaut crashes into the action, and it's the unstoppable vs. the un-shut-up-able! But all may not be lost if the sultry Siryn can inject a little sanity into the proceedings! Will Deadpool be steered toward a better life by his new heartthrob, or stay the chaotic course he's set for himself? The answer is “Yes!” Guest-starring the New Mutants, Banshee, Sasquatch, and more!
Collects DEADPOOL (1993) #1-4, DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4, DEADPOOL (1997) #1.
DEADPOOL: WORLD'S GREATEST VOL. 1
He's annoying. He's dangerous. He smells terrible. But the public loves him! That's right—25 years after his introduction, the Merc with a Mouth is now an Avenger and the world's most popular hero. Eat that, Spidey! But with great popularity comes overbearing responsibility, so Wade has called in a little help being him. You won't believe—or recognize—who he signed up! (Unless you've memorized the entire Official Handbook.) But when an imposter sets out to ruin Deadpool, our hero has the perfect bait to lure the baddie out: his innocent daughter, Ellie! Plus: Jump decades into the future for an even-newer, even-different-er Deadpool 2099! And in an entirely Spanish-language tale, meet Masacre—the Deadpool of Mexico! This book has more Deadpool than you can handle!
Collects DEADPOOL (2015) #1-7 and #3.1: TRES PUNTO UNO.
Sale ends January 20, so head over to the Marvel Comics App and read these stories now!
All purchases in the Marvel Comics App are added to your personal library, and can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!