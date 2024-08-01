Deadpool Variants from Across the Multiverse
Meet Lady Deadpool, Headpool, Kidpool, Deadpool 2099, and more of the various Wade Wilson variants from across the Marvel Multiverse.
Even in a universe full of heroes and villains, Deadpool stands out. Between his lightning-fast sense of humor and lethal skills, there's nobody quite like Deadpool—except, perhaps, for his variants across the Multiverse.
From the heroic to the hilarious and the horrifying, all of Deadpool's variants reflect some aspect of Wade Wilson and the multitudes he contains. While there are infinite possibilities and "what if" scenarios in the Multiverse, the Merc with a Mouth and his many variants prove that some things never change.
Now, let's take a closer look at some of Deadpool's wildest variants from across the Multiverse. From the heroes of the Deadpool Corps who came together to save the Multiverse to their bloodthirsty rivals in the Evil Deadpool Corps, we'll break down Deadpool's variants and what makes them unique.
LADY DEADPOOL
Hailing from a world where the United States fell into a new civil war, Lady Deadpool (Wanda Wilson) debuted in DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH (2009) #7 by Victor Gischler and Rob Liefeld. After helping the rebels fight General America and the repressive government's forces, Wanda was recruited by Deadpool to join the Deadpool Corps and helped them stop a cosmic being called the Awareness from absorbing the Multiverse.
Later, as one of the leaders of the Deadpool Corps, Lady Deadpool brought Wade Wilson back onto the team when the Evil Deadpool Corps began hunting Deadpool variants around the Multiverse. However, she seemingly died while saving the team from Galactipool, an evil Galactus Deadpool.
DOGPOOL
After a dog named Wade Wilson was exposed to self-replenishing Mascara X during experimental cosmetics testing, he developed healing powers and a deformed appearance to become Dogpool. As revealed in PRELUDE TO DEADPOOL CORPS (2010) #3 by Victor Gischler and Phillip Bond, Dogpool was left for dead and shunned by the world, then taken in by a circus.
After spending time performing death-defying stunts and recovering with his healing powers, Dogpool was found by the Marvel Universe's Deadpool and brought into the Deadpool Corps, where he assisted the team throughout its Multiversal adventures. But when the Evil Deadpool Corps tried to kill the main Marvel Universe's Wade, Dogpool sacrificed his life to save his teammate.
KIDPOOL
Kidpool was originally the resident troublemaker at the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys. After his antics got him detention in the Danger Room, he escaped and crashed his school's dance with another superhuman school, Emma Frost's School for Girls, in PRELUDE TO DEADPOOL CORPS (2010) #2 by Victor Gischler and Whilce Portacio.
While trying to help a young Cyclops get a dance with Jean Grey, Kidpool started a fight with Wolverine and his friends. Just as Professor X and Mistress Storm were getting ready to punish Kidpool, the Marvel Universe's Deadpool recruited him for the Deadpool Corps and affectionally nicknamed him Tito. However, he died after he touched a dead body that had been rigged with explosives by the Evil Deadpool Corps.
HEADPOOL
After debuting in MARVEL ZOMBIES 3 (2008) #1 by Fred Van Lente and Kev Walker, Headpool was infected with a zombie virus—like the other residents of his world—and traveled to the Marvel Universe. While trying to satisfy his undead hunger, Headpool's body was destroyed as he fought Wundarr the Aquarian and the magical Jennifer Kale.
Though reduced to an endlessly chomping head, Headpool was able to move via a propeller hat that allowed him to fly. Despite turning several individuals into zombies, Headpool eventually teamed up with the Marvel Universe's Deadpool, traveled back to his home world, and joined the Deadpool Corps. When the Evil Deadpool Corps began hunting Deadpools, Headpool was one of the first variants killed.
THE DEADPOOL KID
In a world where the Wild West era extended into the modern day, Wade Wilson became an outlaw known as the Deadpool Kid. When the main Marvel Universe's Deadpool fell into Kid Deadpool's universe in DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH (2009) #7 by Victor Gischler and Bong Dazo, Sheriff Fury and the bounty hunter Logan tried to arrest him for his cowboy counterpart's crime spree, which included committing arson, robbery, software piracy, and running a stampede of goats through an orphanage.
When Kid Deadpool tried to bring Deadpool into his gang, the Marvel Universe Deadpool shot him in the head and moved on. The Deadpool Kid survived and joined the Evil Deadpool Corps, where he was killed fighting his Multiversal counterparts.
BABYPOOL
Across several worlds of the Multiverse, Deadpool and the rest of Marvel's heroes and villains exist young versions of themselves, much like the X-Babies who were engineered to charm the media-obsessed residents of the Mojoverse. When the Multiverse collapsed, Deadpool and the other pint-size heroes survived in the idyllic suburb Marville in GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVEL: AVX (2015) #1 by Skottie Young.
When the young members of the X-Men and Avengers started rival food carts, Deadpool ordered a burrito and complained about the other kids' bad jokes with an unimpressed Spider-Man. When the young X-Men and Avengers began fighting over who could be friends with the town's newest residents, Deadpool jumped into the fray and fought a kid-sized Shatterstar before everyone started playing nice again.
DREADPOOL
When the Psycho-Man tried to brainwash Deadpool into being a better killer, he unwittingly unleashed Dreadpool, one of the Multiverse's most dangerous threats, in DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2011) #1 by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic. After realizing he was fictional, Dreadpool broke bad and dedicated himself to relentlessly killing everything. He wiped out his world's heroes, villains, and cosmic beings, then moved onto the literary and legendary heroes who inspired them.
Shifting focus to killing every Deadpool variant in the Multiverse, Dreadpool assembled the Evil Deadpool Corps to carry out his grim mission. Though he successfully killed most of the Deadpool Corps and Evil Deadpool Corps, the main Marvel Universe's Deadpool ultimately killed him.
AGE OF APOCALYPSE DEADPOOL
In a timeline where Professor X was killed before he formed the X-Men, Apocalypse conquered the world. In the AGE OF APOCALYPSE, a pain-loving Wade Wilson became one of the tyrant's assassins in the Pale Riders, beginning in X-CALIBRE (1995) #1 by Warren Ellis and Ken Lashley.
Far from his wise-cracking Multiversal variants, this Deadpool endured constant torture from his teammate Danielle Moonstar, and he was ultimately killed when Nightcrawler teleported his head away from his body. When Logan took over Apocalypse's empire as Weapon Omega, he resurrected Wade as one of his military leaders. However, Dead Man Wade was killed again after joining the Evil Deadpool Corps.
ULTIMATE DEADPOOL
The Ultimate Marvel Universe's Deadpool was a mutant-hating human who tracked down mutants on reality television, starting in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #84 by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley. After fighting in the Wakanda Wars, Wadey Wilson was given several artificial implants that gave him superhuman strength and reflexes, as well as cybernetic enhancements like a clear plastic helmet over his skinless face.
Using holographic disguises, Deadpool and his team of Reavers abducted the X-Men and Spider-Man. Shortly after he brought the heroes to the island of Krakoa, Kitty Pryde interfered with his cybernetics and the heroes defeated him. Ultimate Deadpool joined the Evil Deadpool Corps but was impaled by the main Marvel Universe's Deadpool.
DEADPOOL 2099
In one version of the Marvel 2099 timeline, an elderly Wade Wilson saw both of his daughters carry on his legacy as Deadpool. While searching for Shiklah, her missing mother, Warda captured Deadpool in DEADPOOL (2015) #6 by Gerry Duggan and Scott Koblish. Ellie Preston, Deadpool's daughter with Carmelita Camacho, declared herself to be the new Deadpool and tried to rescue her father after his decades-long imprisonment.
After Warda unleashed a monster and briefly killed her immortal mutant sister, Wade explained that Shiklah was too dangerous to release from the stasis pod where she had been kept for years. With the digital mind of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Emily Preston uploaded into her, Warda reconciled with her family, and the half-sisters shared the Deadpool mantle.
RONIN DEADPOOL
Deadpool, Wolverine, Hulk, Punisher, and Psylocke were reimagined as ronin in 17th-century Japan in 5 RONIN (2010) #1 by Peter Milligan and Tomm Coker. Known as Watari or the Fool, this Deadpool was scarred and seemingly killed in battle while fighting for the Daimyo. Later, he found and confronted the Daimyo for leaving him, resulting in one-on-one combat.
Although he had forgotten the reason for his grudge against the Daimyo, Watari killed him before Wolverine and his allies could settle their respective scores with the leader. Watari joined the Deadpool Corps and rescued the main Marvel Universe's Deadpool before he was killed in battle with the Evil Deadpool Corps.
DEADPOOL PULP
During World War II, a soldier named Wade Wilson was captured and tortured, causing him to have a mild mental breakdown and use his battle-tested skills as a secret agent in DEADPOOL PULP (2010) #1 by Adam Glass, Mike Benson, and Laurence Campbell.
On the orders of General Cable, Deadpool was tasked with retrieving a stolen suitcase nuclear bomb. After stopping his ex-girlfriend Outlaw and the traitorous General Stryfe, Deadpool developed an aggressive cancer, and Cable treated Deadpool by giving him a place in the Weapon X Program. Although Deadpool Pulp was one of the first Deadpool Corps members recruited, he was decapitated by Wolverinepool, an evil Deadpool variant with Logan's adamantium claws.
DEATH MASK
In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2011) #38 by John Layman and Lee Garbett, Peter Parker defeated most of the world's villains in a never-ending quest to boost his powers, while Wade Wilson became Death Mask, a Doctor Doom-like figure. After gaining super-intelligence once Reed Richards removed his brain tumor, he formed a massive criminal operation and donned a red version of Doctor Doom's classic costume.
Death Mask killed this world's Victor von Doom, who became a Deadpool-esque mercenary called Deathwish. After he made a deal with Mephisto to unleash beasts like the Infernal Hulk on Earth, Death Mask was dragged away to endure decades of torture in the underworld.
VENOMPOOL
Since they first joined together in WHAT IF? VENOM/DEADPOOL (2010) #1 by Rick Remender and Shawn Moll, Deadpool has merged with the Venom symbiote in a few different alternate realities. After Galactus hired Deadpool to kill the Beyonder, the Venom symbiote abandoned Spider-Man and merged with Wade. However, after spending time partying with the Beyonder, Venompool tried to become a celebrated hero but failed due to his lethal methods.
After killing several of his world's heroes and villains, Deadpool forced his world to recognize him as a hero. But after a therapy session with Doc Samson, Venompool realized he needed to grow as a person unredeemable and used the reality-altering Retcon Expungifier to erase his universe.
