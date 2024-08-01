Deadpool Variants from Across the Multiverse

Even in a universe full of heroes and villains, Deadpool stands out. Between his lightning-fast sense of humor and lethal skills, there's nobody quite like Deadpool—except, perhaps, for his variants across the Multiverse.

From the heroic to the hilarious and the horrifying, all of Deadpool's variants reflect some aspect of Wade Wilson and the multitudes he contains. While there are infinite possibilities and "what if" scenarios in the Multiverse, the Merc with a Mouth and his many variants prove that some things never change.

Now, let's take a closer look at some of Deadpool's wildest variants from across the Multiverse. From the heroes of the Deadpool Corps who came together to save the Multiverse to their bloodthirsty rivals in the Evil Deadpool Corps, we'll break down Deadpool's variants and what makes them unique.