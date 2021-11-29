December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN continues to swing above and "Beyond" as Ben Reilly comes across his biggest challenge yet! DAREDEVIL #36 concludes an extraordinary run with ol' Horn Head, as DEVIL'S REIGN looms... FANTASTIC FOUR #38 finds none other than the jade genius of jurisprudence, Jen Walters, in the courtroom once again! NEW MUTANTS unleashes a splattering salvo of riveting Rod Reis art! And, of course, AVENGERS #50 marks 750 legacy issues for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

AVENGERS #50

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

THE DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

DAREDEVIL #36

DARKHAWK #4

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

THE MARVELS #6

MARAUDERS #26

NEW MUTANTS #23

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

VENOM #2

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4

WINTER GUARD #4

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4

New Infinity Comics

FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITY COMIC 4 (11/30)

SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC 1 (12/3)

New Collections

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TAKING A.I.M. TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 – THE SINISTER SIX TPB

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE TPB

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 6

AMAZING FANTASY 2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 72

AVENGERS ANNUAL 1

BLACK WIDOW 10

CABLE: RELOADED 1

DARKHAWK 1

EXTREME CARNAGE: RIOT 1

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY #1

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY #2

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY #3

HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY #4

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY 1

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 4

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL 1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 15

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 13

STRANGE ACADEMY 12

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS 2

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA 3

THOR 16

WINTER GUARD 1

WOLVERINE 15

