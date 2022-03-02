'Destiny of X' Puts the X-Men’s Fate Back in Their Own Hands

Destiny has come for Krakoa.

A chilling trailer for DESTINY OF X, which kicks off the Second Krakoan Age of X-Men, picks up in Paris, France in 1918 with a clandestine meeting between mutants Nathaniel Essex, AKA Mister Sinister, and Irene Adler, the woman who will become Destiny. As they enjoy a sunny day in the park, Irene leans over and whispers a secret that shakes Sinister to his very core.

“With the DESTINY OF X at hand, mutantkind can finally choose their own path -- their own destiny,” the trailer promises as it flashes forward to Krakoa’s present day.

The upcoming X-event picks up following the events of INFERNO and X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, spanning such titles as IMMORTAL X-MEN, MARAUDERS, X-FORCE, KNIGHTS OF X, X-MEN, LEGION OF X, WOLVERINE, NEW MUTANTS and X-MEN RED. Creators including Vita Ayala, Gerry Duggan, Al Ewing, Kieron Gillen, Tini Howard, Steve Orlando, Benjamin Percy, Simon Spurrier, Jan Bazaldua, Eleonora Carlini, Stefano Caselli, Robert Gill, Adam Kubert, Javier Pina, Bob Quinn, Rod Reis and Lucas Werneck will lend their talents to Krakoa’s Second Age as DESTINY OF X takes hold.

Naturally, DESTINY OF X will bring readers back to Krakoa, a mutant nation state that exists on the sentient, constantly evolving island first introduced in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1. Now that Moira MacTaggert’s sinister machinations have been stopped and Destiny is rightfully restored, a new era is at hand for all Krakoa’s residents, even as old threats resurface. DESTINY OF X will pit our merry mutants against the likes of Meryln, Madelyne Pryor the Goblin Queen, and… the Robot X-Men?! And what does Deadpool have to do with this?

To find out, enter DESTINY OF X when it arrives in this spring’s X-titles.

