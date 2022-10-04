Halloween Stories to Read This Season

When you’re not being haunted by Mephisto all month long, read scary series and storylines that are perfect for the Halloween season! From a Legion of Monsters, to Werewolves by Night, an arcane school of magic, and even the Spirits of Vengeance—here are the spine-tingling comics that you can read as digital singles or collections on the Marvel Comics App. Right now, over 100 Halloween favorites are on sale for up to 67% off. And, since the sale ends October 31 that means you’ll have all month long to stock up and get reading before you go trick-or-treating.

Plus, Marvel Insiders who shop this sale will earn 1,000 Insider points (limit once per sale) for any purchase. Learn more about becoming a Marvel Insider, and see what rewards are available to redeem just by being a Marvel fan. (Membership US only.)

Here are some of our top Halloween picks for new readers!

Collects GHOST RIDER (2006) #20-32, GHOST RIDER ANNUAL (2007) #1-2 and GHOST RIDER SAGA.

We're hell-bent and heaven-bound as Jason Aaron blazes a new trail for the Ghost Rider! Over the years, Johnny Blaze has lost everything to his curse: his family, his life—even his soul. But now he finally knows who's responsible for turning him into a flaming-skulled horror show—and he's out for vengeance! But when fellow Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch returns, whose side is he on? What familiar faces has Ketch brought to the party? And who's about to get shot in the head with a hellfire shotgun? Plus: Meet the mysterious Mister Eleven—he might be an angel, a demon or something else entirely! And what secrets lie within the town of Mercy, Idaho? Grab your helmet; it's gonna be one hell of a ride!