Halloween Stories to Read This Season
Blade, Marvel Zombies, and Ghost Riders too—feel the fear with these scary comic stories!
When you’re not being haunted by Mephisto all month long, read scary series and storylines that are perfect for the Halloween season! From a Legion of Monsters, to Werewolves by Night, an arcane school of magic, and even the Spirits of Vengeance—here are the spine-tingling comics that you can read as digital singles or collections on the Marvel Comics App. Right now, over 100 Halloween favorites are on sale for up to 67% off. And, since the sale ends October 31 that means you’ll have all month long to stock up and get reading before you go trick-or-treating.
Plus, Marvel Insiders who shop this sale will earn 1,000 Insider points (limit once per sale) for any purchase. Learn more about becoming a Marvel Insider, and see what rewards are available to redeem just by being a Marvel fan. (Membership US only.)
Here are some of our top Halloween picks for new readers!
GHOST RIDER: THE WAR FOR HEAVEN BOOK 1
Collects GHOST RIDER (2006) #20-32, GHOST RIDER ANNUAL (2007) #1-2 and GHOST RIDER SAGA.
We're hell-bent and heaven-bound as Jason Aaron blazes a new trail for the Ghost Rider! Over the years, Johnny Blaze has lost everything to his curse: his family, his life—even his soul. But now he finally knows who's responsible for turning him into a flaming-skulled horror show—and he's out for vengeance! But when fellow Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch returns, whose side is he on? What familiar faces has Ketch brought to the party? And who's about to get shot in the head with a hellfire shotgun? Plus: Meet the mysterious Mister Eleven—he might be an angel, a demon or something else entirely! And what secrets lie within the town of Mercy, Idaho? Grab your helmet; it's gonna be one hell of a ride!
MARVEL ZOMBIES
Collects MARVEL ZOMBIES (2005) #1-5.
It first came from the skies—a horrific phenomenon that turned nearly every man, woman and child on Earth into undead zombies. Even Marvel's greatest heroes—including Captain America, Spider-Man and the Hulk—have succumbed, driven only by one mindless goal: to feed on human flesh. But with only a small number of survivors remaining against this unstoppable tide of hunger, what happens when the zombie's finally run out of humans to eat?! Writer Robert Kirkman, known for his best-selling horror series The Walking Dead, crafts a shocking, spellbinding tale of a Marvel Universe infected by a worldwide zombie apocalypse. Veteran artist Sean Phillips fleshes out Kirkman's tale, ably transforming once-familiar Marvel heroes into disturbing visions of decaying flesh and rotting bones.
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
Collects MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #2-4, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #1-15, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #12 and TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #18.
Jack Russell stars in tales to make you howl, as Marvel's very own Werewolf! Learn how Jack became one of the grooviest ghoulies of the seventies in this classic collection of his earliest adventures. Afflicted with his family's curse, Jack's sets out in search for answers. Could they lie in the terrible tome known as the Darkhold? But Jack's quest is fraught with danger—from mad monks to big-game hunters to a traveling freak show! Then there's the terror of Tatterdemalion, the horror of Hangman and the torment of Taboo! But few encounters can compare with Krogg, the lurker from beyond—except, maybe, a Marvel Team-Up with Spider-Man—and a supernatural showdown with Dracula himself!
MAN-THING BY R.L. STINE
Collects MAN-THING (2017) #1-5.
Marvel's melancholy muck-monster as you've never seen him before—courtesy of beloved author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street)! After so many years of somber silence, Man-Thing has found his voice—and taken Hollywood by storm! But when an ancient evil threatens his old swamp stomping ground, Man-Thing will have to choose between his new life and celebrity, and the world he used to call home. An old ally pays a visit, but everything else is out to get Man-Thing—all including crocodiles, bats and mosquitos, oh my! Can the balance of the swamp be restored, or will the cause of this calamity be beyond Man-Thing's control? Plus, bone-chilling bonus horror tales from the master himself, R.L. Stine! Reading this will give you goosebumps... but beware—for whoever knows fear burns at the Man-Thing's touch!
These comics and collections are available to read on the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android, on sale through October 31. Grab the full list of sale titles here:
- ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: ENGINES OF VENGEANCE
- ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: LEGEND
- BLADE BY MARC GUGGENHEIM: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- BLADE VOL. 1: UNDEAD AGAIN
- BLADE VOL. 2: SINS OF THE FATHER
- BLADE: BLACK & WHITE
- BLADE: BLOOD AND CHAOS
- BLADE: UNDEAD BY DAYLIGHT
- BLOODSTONE & THE LEGION OF MONSTERS
- BROTHER VOODOO MASTERWORKS VOL. 1
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: MAN & WOLF
- CURSE OF THE MAN-THING
- DARKHOLD: PAGES FROM THE BOOK OF SINS - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- DEATH OF DRACULA
- DISNEY KINGDOMS: HAUNTED MANSION
- DRACULA
- GHOST RACERS
- GHOST RIDER BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: HELL ON WHEELS
- GHOST RIDER MASTERWORKS VOL. 2
- GHOST RIDER MASTERWORKS VOL. 3
- GHOST RIDER TEAM-UP
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: HELL BENT & HEAVEN BOUND
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: THE KING OF HELL
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: VICIOUS CYCLE
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: HEARTS OF DARKNESS II
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: THE LAST STAND
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF JOHNNY BLAZE
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 3: APOCALYPSE SOON
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 3: TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS
- GHOST RIDER VOL. 4: REVELATIONS
- GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS
- GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH - ADDICT
- GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH CLASSIC VOL. 1
- GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH CLASSIC VOL. 2
- GHOST RIDER: FOUR ON THE FLOOR
- GHOST RIDER: MASTERWORKS VOL. 1
- GHOST RIDER: ROAD TO DAMNATION
- GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- GHOST RIDER: THE COMPLETE SERIES BY ROB WILLIAMS
- GHOST RIDER: THE RETURN OF BLAZE
- GHOST RIDER: THE WAR FOR HEAVEN BOOK 1
- GHOST RIDER: THE WAR FOR HEAVEN BOOK 2
- GHOST RIDER: TRAIL OF TEARS
- GHOST RIDERS: HEAVEN'S ON FIRE
- HELLSTROM: EVIL ORIGINS
- HELLSTROM: PRINCE OF LIES
- HOWLING COMMANDOS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: MONSTER SQUAD
- LEGION OF MONSTERS
- MAN-THING BY R.L. STINE
- MAN-THING BY STEVE GERBER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- MAN-THING BY STEVE GERBER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- MAN-THING BY STEVE GERBER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- MAN-THING: WHATEVER KNOWS FEAR…
- MAN-WOLF: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- MARVEL HORROR: THE MAGAZINE COLLECTION
- MARVEL ZOMBIES
- MARVEL ZOMBIES 2
- MARVEL ZOMBIES 3
- MARVEL ZOMBIES 4
- MARVEL ZOMBIES 5
- MARVEL ZOMBIES DESTROY
- MARVEL ZOMBIES RETURN
- MARVEL ZOMBIES SUPREME
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: BATTLEWORLD
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: DEAD DAYS
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOLUME 1
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOLUME 2
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOLUME 3
- MONSTER OF FRANKENSTEIN
- MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF A LIVING VAMPIRE
- MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE LIVING VAMPIRE
- MORBIUS VOL. 1: OLD WOUNDS
- MORBIUS: PRELUDES AND NIGHTMARES
- MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE: THE MAN CALLED MORBIUS
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL
- PUNISHER: FRANKEN-CASTLE
- RETURN OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL
- SPIDER-MAN: THE SHORT HALLOWEEN
- STRANGE ACADEMY: BRIGHT SIDE
- STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS
- THE DARKHOLD
- VAMPIRE TALES VOL. 1
- VAMPIRE TALES VOL. 2
- VAMPIRE TALES VOL. 3
- WEIRDWORLD VOL. 0: WARZONES!
- WEIRDWORLD VOL. 1: WHERE LOST THINGS GO
- WEIRDWORLD: THE DRAGONMASTER OF KLARN
- WEIRDWORLD: WARRIORS OF THE SHADOW REALM
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: IN THE BLOOD
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: NEW WOLF RISING
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- WITCHES: THE GATHERING
- X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MUTANTS
- X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MUTANTS - MUTANTS VS. VAMPIRES
- DEATH OF DRACULA
- DOCTOR STRANGE VS. DRACULA: THE MONTESI FORMULA
- DRACULA
- STOKER'S DRACULA
- TOMB OF DRACULA MASTERWORKS VOL. 1
- TOMB OF DRACULA: DAY OF BLOOD, NIGHT OF REDEMPTION
- TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4
- TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5
All purchases in the Marvel Comics App are added to your personal library, and can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Latest Action-Packed Trailer Arrives