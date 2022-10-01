October is Mephisto Month at Marvel
Bringing you a new Mephisto every single day, because that seems like something he would do.
Welcome to October! It’s now officially, the scariest month of the year and as we all get ready to celebrate all the dastardly things that await over the next few weeks, what better way to do it than with the Prince of Lies himself, the Master of the Realm of Lost Souls, the Lord of Darkness, Mister Fisto — Mephisto!
Yes, for the next 31 days here at Marvel.com, we’re bringing you exactly what you want for this spooky month: 31 days of Mephisto. Because it seems like some sort of trick he would do himself.
Kicking things off, let’s take a trip back to Mephisto’s first appearance in SILVER SURFER (1968) #3. And where to go from there? You’re going to have to come back every day for the next month to find out. More Mephisto awaits!
Want to know more about Mephisto? Dive into his comics history, and stay tuned for the rest of Mephisto month!
October 1
